Metroplex to replace sidewalks in downtown Schenectady

SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority is planning a sidewalk improvement project in the Barrett Street corridor — the latest upgrade to the downtown neighborhood in recent years.

The Metroplex board of directors this month approved a $285,000 plan to replace approximately 240 linear feet of sidewalk that extends on both sides of the street from the Metroplex-owned parking lot at 601 Union Street to Boss Alley.

“It’s a modest expenditure for a big improvement,” said Metroplex Chairman Ray Gillen.

The Barrett Street corridor has seen a flurry of new development in recent years, including an infusion of more than two dozen apartments and townhouses, with more expected to be built in the area.

Among the living units constructed are: the Townhomes at Union Square (eight units); the adjoining Lofts at Union Square (14 units); and the Barrett Village, a six-unit townhouse development spearheaded by Live In Schenectady, a group of local investors that includes The Daily Gazette Co.

The Capital Region Land Bank also is actively working to develop vacant lots in the neighborhood. The city earlier this year approved a zoning change that extended the downtown zoning district into the neighborhood in hopes of spurring additional development.

But sidewalks along the street remain an issue.

The walkways are currently made of asphalt and are wider than the standard sidewalk, and bulging tree roots make walking a difficult task.

Plans call for replacing the existing walkways with 5-foot-wide concrete sidewalks with improved landscaping that will allow easier maintenance and improve on-street parking. Construction is expected to begin next year.

The hope, Gillen said, is to make the area more appealing to pedestrians and make it easier for residents in the area to walk to nearby restaurants along Union Street.

“It’s really making it more walkable,” he said. “The whole idea is to have these folks who are living back in that area … can walk out to Union [Street] and have a much more enjoyable experience.”

