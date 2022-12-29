Milton woman arrested for DWI, endangering the welfare of a child

Article Audio:

MILTON — A Milton woman was arrested for DWI and endangering the welfare of a child last week.

New York State Police of Saratoga arrested Charlene M. Sheehy, 38, after receiving a 911 call from a child stating their mother was missing. Officers responded to the Milton home where they discovered three children under 12-years-old that were knowingly left alone by Sheehy for hours.

Sheehy returned to the home a short time later, and troopers arrested her on the felony charge of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level over the legal limit. She was also arrested on three misdemeanor charges: Endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se.

Sheehy was brought in for processing by State Police and she recorded a 0.21% BAC. The legal limit in New York state is 0.08%.

Sheehy was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Milton Town Court on Jan. 24. She was then released to a sober party.

