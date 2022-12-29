High Schools: Niskayuna boys’ basketball rolls past On-Tech Charter

Article Audio:

Niskayuna rolled past On-Tech Charter, 71-22, Thursday night with 11 players scoring for the Silver Warriors in non-league boys’ basketball action.

Gavin Olsen led Niskayuna with 14 points and Daniel Smalls added 10. Ryan Spain, Rocco Foti and Owen Rutnik each scored eight points.

Bishop Grimes rallied from an eight-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to defeat Schenectady, 64-63 in non-league action. Grimes outscored the Patriots, 21-12, in the fourth quarter. Schenectady was led by Damari Holder’s 20-point night with Quy-Maine Haggray scoring 16 and Christian Gomez adding 14.

Ethan Narducci scored a game-high 17 points to lead Averill Park past Saugerties, 63-28, in the consolation game of the Shawn Walsh Tournament at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. Charlie Ratigan scored 12 points and Brady Mozzea added 11.

Shaker used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Middletown, 47-45, in non-league action. Drew Ronovech led Shaker with nine points as Tye Mariano, Sean Hurley, Andrew Church, Colby Haver and Zach Matulu each scored six.

Albany rallied for 26 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to get past Corcoran, 78-75. Amir Reaves scored a game-high 35 points with Jiaden Hollman adding 12 for Corcoran. Deavion Springsteen led Albany with 18 points. Frailin Marrero-De La Rosa scored 11 with Davon Jonas adding 10.

Liverpool defeated Troy, 70-56, led by Adreo Ash’s 27-point night. Troy was led by Terence Clark’s 22 points and Daniel Covington added 14.

Nottingham dropped La Salle, 59-44 in a non-league tilt. La Salle was led by Adam Myers with 18 points.

Broadalbin-Perth rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Columbia, 66-65, in non-league action.

Ryan Savoie, Jr. led the Patriots with a game-high 33 points. Samuel Hotaling scored 18 points and Landon Russom had 10. Columbia was led by Peyton Walrers’ 20-point night, Ian Fisher-Layton added 14.

Fonda-Fultonville’s Jackson Cusack hit a free throw with no time on the clock as the Braves defeated Gloversville, 42-41, to capture the Bill Higgins Holiday Classic championship game. Cusack finished with 12 points to pace the Braves, while Brady Whipple had 11 points and nine rebounds and Nate Mycek finished with 10. Riley Wilson knocked down three 3-pointers to contribute another nine.

James Collar led Gloversville with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while Mariano DiCaterino had seven points and Leo Perez finished with six points. Rocco Insonia added eight rebounds and five points.

In the tournament’s consolation game, Cobleskill-Richmondville picked up its first victory of the season, defeating Johnstown 59-49.

Nick Peterson hit five 3-pointers in an 18-point performance to lead the Bulldogs, while Ty LaBarge and Zowen Collins chipped in with 12 points apiece.

The Sir Bills’ Braden Jones hit five 3-pointers in his game-high 23-point effort, while Ryan Hoyt finished with 12.

NISKAYUNA GIRLS’ BASKETBALL FALLS TO PENFIELD

Grace Alexander led Penfield with a 20-point game, leading to a 63-49 win over Niskayuna at the Impact Holiday Showcase in Halfmoon. Niskayuna was led by Kathleen Birmingham’s 14-point game with Jackie Reffelt adding 12.

Adrianna Verardi led Averill Park with 18 points in a 52-36 win over Our Lady of Lourdes in further action at the Impact Athletic Center. Bailee Lange scored 13 points with Taylor Holohan adding 10.

Saratoga Springs edged Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 54-53 in overtime at the Shawn Walsh Tournament at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. Carly Wise led the Blue Streaks with 23 points and 16 rebounds, Tash Chudy added 11 points and 15 rebounds. Lauren LaFountain scored 13 points. Burnt Hills was led by Grace O’Connor’s 21-point night, including scoring all six of the team’s points in overtime.

Four Mayfield players scored double-digits in its 85-32 win to open the Mayfield Holiday Tournament. Jaidyn Chest scored a game-high 17 points with Kiarah Levine adding 16. Abigail Chest scored 14 and Cloey Dopp chipped in 13. Galway’s Anna Spadaro and Taylor Germain each scored 11.

Albany Academy for Girls had four players score in double-digits in a 65-7 win over Taconic Hills. Saige Randolph, Bella Vincent and Erin Huban each scored 11 points in the win.

Maple Hill defeated Lansingburgh, 72-9, led by Sydney Rogers’ game-high 17 points. Addi Loszynski scored 13 with Alyssa Martin and Bella Seeberger adding 10.

Carolina Williams scored a game-high 19 points as Ichabod Crane defeated Hanover, NH, 57-36. Delaney More scored 16 points with Ashley Ames adding 11, including three 3-pointers.

GUILDERLAND WRESTLING’S MORIZIO FINISHES FIRST

Guilderland wrestler Vincent Morizio won the 285-pound division at the 56th Mid-Hudson Tournament.

Morizio went 8-0. He decisioned Tyler Hammel of Longwood in the championship match 8-1.

Also placing in the top 10 for Guilderland were Billy Pokeda (sixth in 285 pounds), Daniel Ralston (eighth in 138 pounds) and Antonio Cipollo (eighth in 215 pounds).

ADIRONDACK UNITED STAYS UNDEFEATED

The Adirondack United moved to 5-0 on the season with a 6-1 victory over the East Green Wave from Section I. Adirondack converted on two of three power play opportunities and registered its third short-handed goal of the season. Lillian Willis and Gianna Marcantonio each had two goals and an assist. Bailey Duffy tallied a goal and two assists. Regan Gecewicz had 14 saves in goal.

