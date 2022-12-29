Plenty of New Year’s celebrations happening around the Capital Region

Article Audio:

There’s no shortage of New Year’s parties, shows and celebrations throughout the Capital Region this year.

Here’s a look at what’s happening.

THURSDAY

Celebrating New Years Around the World, Moreau Lake State Park

Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort will offer a two-part program that will teach children how to express gratitude in 2023 while also educating them about how other cultures celebrate a new year. Children will decorate a label for a gratitude jar, which they will then take home to attach to a container. They will be encouraged to write one good thing that has happened every day in 2023 and place it into the jar. There will also be stations where they can learn about other cultural celebrations and traditions for the new year. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance; fee is $1 per child, payable by cash or check at the office upon arrival. The event will start at 10 a.m. and run through noon.

New Year, New Boo

Backstage Pub in Schenectady will be bringing in the new year with a singles party. The event will include drinks, appetizers, a photo booth and props, a tarot card reader and single mingling. All attendees will be entered to win a free matchmaking two-date package. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.; tickets are $65.

FRIDAY

Saratoga New Year’s Fest

Saratoga Springs will be bidding farewell to 2022 and saying hello to 2023 with the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, a downtown venue-hop where 30 acts will span 13 stages throughout the area. Headliners will include Cowboy Junkies, The Samples and the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. Some venues include Putnam Place, Ellsworth Jones Plaza, Universal Preservation Hall, Saratoga Music Hall and more. General admission badges, which will permit entry into all venues, start at $20 in advance. Food and drinks will be available at many venues. The festival will kick off Friday and end with the 5k road run on New Year’s Day. Full schedule and map are available at saratoganewyearsfest.com.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Mighty Mystic with High Peaks Band at Putnam Place

Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs will be kicking off the Saratoga New Year’s Fest with a live show by Mighty Mystic with the High Peaks Band. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8, with tickets costing $15 at the door.

SATURDAY

Noon Year’s Eve at Wiggle Worms Playland Saratoga

Wiggle Worms Playland Saratoga will offer children a chance to celebrate the new year with a countdown to noon on Saturday. Admission is $16.25 and includes craft supplies, snacks and all-day playtime. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Happy “NOON” Year! at Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library

Children can count down to noon at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library. The library will offer crafts and stories during the countdown to the “noon” year. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Registration is required.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: DanceFlurry Takeover at Saratoga Music Hall

The DanceFlurry organization will bring in the new year with an all-day/all-night celebration on Saturday. The schedule will include various dancers and dances, including international folk dancing with the Tri-City Folk Dancers, a contra dance and even a swing dance with the Giacomo Smith Quartet. The event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. at Saratoga Music Hall and run through 11:15 p.m.; entry is permitted with Saratoga New Year’s Fest tickets at $25; tickets for DanceFlurry events only are $10.

Celebrate the New Year EARLY! at Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s at Crossgates Mall in Albany will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration. The event will include food, arcade games, a video countdown and ginger ale toast at 6 p.m. Celebration Admission is required to attend. Event begins at 4 p.m. and end at 7, with tickets starting at $36.59.

Bubbly Painting & Set of Flutes NYE Paint & Sip Party at Art in Mind Creative Wellness Studio

Art in Mind Creative Wellness Studio will be hosting a paint-and-sip event on Saturday to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Attendees will be guided through creating their own paintings as well as painting a set of champagne flutes. A glass of champagne and a charcuterie table is included. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m.; tickets are $45 per artist.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Ragged Company Duo and Fireworks at Ellsworth Jones Plaza, Saratoga

Ellsworth Jones Plaza will come alive on Saturday with live music from the Ragged Company Duo and fireworks to kick off the new year. Music will begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 6. Admission will be part of the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, with tickets available online for $25.

NYE 2023 at The Hollow

The Hollow Bar + Kitchen in Albany will host a New Year’s Eve party on Saturday. The event includes two dinner seatings, at 5:30 and 8 p.m., for $50 per person, The night will feature DJs and dancing, as well as optional champagne tables and premium open-bar packages. The celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run to 1 a.m. Dinner reservations can be made online or via phone call.

New Years’ Eve Bash with Grand Central Station at Frog Alley Brewing

Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady will host a New Year’s Eve Bash on Saturday featuring live music by DeRaeled Duo and Grand Central Station. A ticket includes admission to the taproom; a three-hour open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight; food from Annabel’s and Bountiful Bread; a champagne toast at midnight; party favors; and photo booth access. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will run until 1 a.m. Tickets are available for $108.99 and can be purchased online. This is an age 21+ event.

Comedy on Caroline NYE Edition at Gaffney’s

Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs will be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a comedy show. The headliner will be comedian Erin Harkes, with other sets by Quentin Davis, Andy McDermott and Jen McMullen. Tickets are $49 and include the comedy show plus a three-course meal by the chef from Saratoga restaurant Max London’s. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the comedy show starting at 7.

New Year’s Eve Ball at the Albany Polish Community Center

AARP will be hosting a New Year’s Eve ball on Saturday. The event will include modern and traditional polish folk music presented by Super Duo DJ Marek-Tomsky; appetizers; dinner; pastries and coffee and tea; an open bar; and a champagne toast. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and run to 2 a.m., with tickets available at $125 per person or $250 per couple.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: The Samples, Cowboy Junkies and the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at City Center: Ballroom

The show will feature the Saratoga New Year’s Fest headliners, The Samples, Cowboy Junkies and the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, starting at 7 p.m. Admission will be part of the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, with tickets available online for $25.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Kevin Richards Line Dance, Grit N Whiskey and Jenny Grace Band at City Center: Country Party

Kevin Richard Line Dance, Grit N Whisky and the Jenny Grace Band will perform starting at 7 p.m. Admission will be part of the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, with tickets available online for $25.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Ice House: Classic Rock Tent

Ice House in Saratoga Springs will be kicking off the new year with classic rock. The show will feature live music by 18 Strings Goes Crazy Horse and Son of a Gun. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Admission will be part of the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, with tickets available online for $25.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Keith Pray Quartet, Cait Devin Music and Jeffrey Gaines Official at Universal Preservation Hall

Universal Preservation Hall will host performances by the Keith Pray Quartet, Cait Devin Music and Jeffrey Gaines Official. The show will start at 7 p.m. and general admission tickets can be purchased from the Saratoga New Year’s Fest website for $25.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Moody McCarthy Shows at Hampton Inn

The Hampton Inn in Saratoga Springs will feature three Moody McCarthy shows beginning at 7 p.m. in the comedy room to ring in the new year. Admission will be part of the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, with tickets available online for $25.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Bob Stump Tree-Oh and Maple Run Band at Whitman Brewing

Whitman Brewing Company in Saratoga Springs will feature live music by Bob Stump Tree-Oh and the Maple Run Band to celebrate the new year. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Admission will be part of the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, with tickets available online for $25.

First Night of Funny! At Cohoes Music Hall

Cohoes Music Hall will bid farewell to 2022 with the First Night of Funny. The lineup will include Earl David Reed, who was featured on “The Tonight Show” and Fox’s “Comic Strip Live”; Isabel Hagen, who was also featured on “The Tonight Show” and performed at the Montreal Comedy Festival; Josh Kincade, winner of funniest comedian of the Hudson Valley competition; and Organized Chaos radio show host Anthony DiDomenico. Ticket prices start at $25 in advance, with the show running from 7 to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party at Artisanal Brew Works

Artisanal Brew Works in Saratoga Springs will host a New Year’s Eve party on Saturday. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, dessert and a complimentary drink; a comedy show; and a complimentary midnight toast. The party will begin at 7 p.m. with the comedy show at 8. Tickets are $50 each.

550 Waterfront’s New Year’s Eve Party

550 Waterfront in Saratoga Springs will welcome 2023 with drinks, food and dancing on Saturday. Live music will be provided by The Radio Junkies and there will be a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $175 in advance or $200 day-of.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Keanan & Kribs and Kevin Kelly at Baileys’ Cafe

Bailey’s Cafe will feature live music by Keanan & Kribs and Kevin Kelly to celebrate the new year on Saturday. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be part of the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, with tickets available online for $25.

The First Night of Funny at Proctors

Proctors will also host its own First Night of Funny on Saturday. The lineup will feature Kevin Downey Jr., who performed on “America’s Got Talent” and “Last Comic Standing”; three-time winner of funniest comedian in Rhode Island Brian Beaudoin; Matt Bergman, who was featured on “Dry Bar Comedy” and Sirius/XM Radio; and winner of the funniest comedian of the Hudson Valley competition, Josh Kincade. The show will run from 7:30 to 10 p.m., with tickets starting at $25 in advance.

New Year’s Eve Bash at the Saratoga Winery & Tasting Room

The Saratoga Winery & Tasting Room will be bringing in the new year with an appetizer smorgasbord; beer, wine and soda open bar; late-night munchies; a New Year’s sparkling toast; and live music by Yacht Masters and the Vinny Michaels Band. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $125 per person in advance and $180 at the door.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Clare Maloney & Great Adventure, Deadgrass & Friends and Halfstep at Putnam Place

Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs will be holding a New Year’s Fest on Saturday with live shows by Clare Maloney & Great Adventure, Deadgrass & Friends and Halfstep. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. This is an 18+ event.

Saratoga New Year’s Fest: Wine Bar (Lower): Piano Solo

The Wine Bar will feature a piano solo by Andy Iorio to welcome the new year. The show will begin at 8 p.m. Admission will be part of the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, with tickets available online for $25.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Vapor Night Club

Saratoga Casino Hotel’s Vapor Night Club will be ending the year with an old-fashioned Hollywood New Year’s Eve celebration. The party will include live music by Ten Most Wanted, a 2023 countdown on a 16-foot screen and a balloon drop at midnight. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m., with general admission tickets at $25.

New Year’s Eve at the Night Owl

The Night Owl in Saratoga Springs will ring in the new year with a party on Saturday. The event will include three DJ’s, an open bar and dinner by La Capital Tacos. Tickets are available for $100, with the event running from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball at 30 PARK Bistro/Bar/Events

30 PARK Bistro/Bar/Events in Clifton Park will host a New Year’s Eve masquerade ball. Entry will include four hours of open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a dinner buffet and dessert station, a photo booth, DJ and the ball drop. The event will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with tickets starting at $125.

New Year’s Eve Roaring 20s Party at Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar

Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar in Saratoga Springs will be returning to the Roaring 20s to welcome the new year. The event will feature a ticketed secret speakeasy in an Art Deco-decorated library with hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and a dessert bar. The event will run from 9 p.m. to midnight, with tickets priced at $108.09 per person.

NYE with Hairband Riot at Wicked Eatery Pub and Entertainment

Clifton Park’s Wicked Eatery Pub and Entertainment will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration with a live show by Hairband Riot. The event will kick off at 9 p.m.

NYE Hollywood Bash with The Refrigerators at Rivers Casino & Resort

Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady will kick off the new year with a Hollywood-themed dance party. The event will feature live music by The Refrigerators. The party will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $25.

SUNDAY

Saratoga First Day 5K

A 5K race will take place in Saratoga Springs on Sunday. The race will begin on Broadway and finish on Maple Avenue. A course map and packet pickup schedule are available online.

2023 New Year’s Day Lake George Polar Plunge

The annual polar plunge returns to Lake George on Sunday. Hundreds of participants will take a dip in frigid Lake George in support of the Springfield Shriners Hospital and Lake George Fire Department. Sign-up is $10, and the plunge will take place in three waves, the first at 1 p.m. A New Year’s celebration will follow at Duffy’s Tavern from 2 to 6 p.m. with live music from Dirt Cheap. Sign-up will take place on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on New Year’s Day starting at 10:30 a.m. Tips, reminders and sign-up information are available online.

Bach at New Year’s — A Baroque Concerto Showcase at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will begin 2023 with a baroque concerto showcase. The Berkshire Bach Ensemble will perform a Baroque-era repertoire, including works by Bach, Handel, Telemann and Vivaldi, directed by nine-time Grammy Award winner and Music Director Eugene Drucker. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

