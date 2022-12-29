Siena men’s basketball plays Friday at Quinnipiac; McCollum a ‘game-time decision’

Article Audio:

With its non-conference schedule in the rearview, the Siena men’s basketball program is geared up for MAAC play.

The Saints (1-0 MAAC, 7-5 overall) got a brief taste of conference play earlier this month when they beat Canisius 74-70 at MVP Arena in Albany, but the MAAC schedule starts in earnest on Friday at 4 p.m. with a trip to Hamden, Connecticut to face Quinnipiac (0-2, 9-4) before a Sunday afternoon game against Fairfield (1-1, 5-7) in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

“We’re 1-0 in the MAAC, and we’ve got a chance to go on the road and play one game at a time,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said Wednesday. “Obviously, two really good opponents. They’re both tough, physical teams.”

It’s been an up-and-down first dozen games for the Saints, with some notable wins and some puzzling losses, but heading back to MAAC play following last week’s wins over St. Bonaventure and American has graduate student center Jackson Stormo feeling as though the program is heading in the right direction.

“We’re learning,” Stormo said. “We’ve got an interesting team, a mix of older guys and younger guys. I feel like it’s been a journey so far, bringing everyone together, but we’re getting there.”

UPDATES ON JOHNSON, McCOLLUM

Maciariello said Thursday night that sophomore Javian McCollum, the team’s leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, will be a “game-time decision” against Quinnipiac.

McCollum, who missed Siena’s last game, suffered an ankle injury in the Saints’ Dec. 19 win against St. Bonaventure. McCollum finished that game, and scored a game-high 23 points, before sitting out the Saints’ Dec. 22 win against American. The guard underwent X-rays and an MRI in the last week, and was cleared Thursday to return to practice.

When McCollum missed Siena’s win against American, fifth-year senior Jayce Johnson — usually a wing player — filled in as the team’s point guard. Johnson is with the Saints in Connecticut after rejoining the team later than expected following a trip home for the holidays to his native Buffalo, which was struck with a massive winter storm this past week.

“Jayce didn’t get power until Christmas night, so they were using the stove, and getting in and out of their cars to stay warm, obviously bundled up with blankets and jackets,” Maciariello said Wednesday, prior to Johnson’s return. “So, obviously, a tough Christmas. I wanted to make sure we were trying to do all we could, but there was a ban on driving, so no one could kind of do anything.”

Johnson is averaging 8.4 points per game, but has upped his production in recent games. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14.7 points per game in Siena’s last three contests.

ELEY STEPS UP

Freshman Michael Eley has made the most of expanded opportunities of late, especially down the final stretch of games.

Eley, a 6-foot-4 guard from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was honored Monday with his second MAAC Rookie of the Week award, after averaging 13 points in Siena’s wins over St. Bonaventure and American. He matched his career-high with 16 points against American, a contest during which he played a career-high 25 minutes.

Eley’s been particularly important for the Saints late in games. He scored eight of his 10 points against St. Bonaventure in the second half, and against American, he hit back-to-back jumpers that gave Siena the lead for good, in addition to a key pair of free throws that extended the lead to five in the final seconds.

“I’m maturing a little bit,” Eley said, “understanding the shots I can take and figuring out my spots.”

While Eley’s offensive repertoire has blossomed recently, Maciariello said it’s the freshman’s defensive versatility that makes him so valuable in late-game scenarios.

“He’s really athletic,” Maciariello said. “When we need some defensive rebounds late, we know he’s going to crash the glass. . . . When you have him and [Jared] Billups on the floor together, you have two really good athletes that can also defend.”

Eley is the first Siena player to win MAAC Rookie of the Week multiple times since Jalen Pickett earned the award a record 11 times in 2018-19.

SCOUTING QUINNIPIAC

Since an impressive 7-0 start to its season, head coach Baker Dunleavy’s Quinnipiac club has taken a step back. In the team’s last six games, the Bobcats have lost four times, including their last two, and both of their league matchups.

Graduate student Ike Nweke leads Quinnipiac in scoring at 11.1 points per game, and the 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward also leads the Bobcats in rebounding with 6.7 per game. A transfer from Columbia, Nweke is one of four double-digit scorers for Dunleavy’s team.

One of those double-digit scorers is junior Luis Kortright, but the versatile 6-foot-3 guard didn’t play in the Bobcats’ last game. Serving mostly as a reserve this season, Kortright is averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Quinnipiac ended Siena’s 2021-22 season in the MAAC quarterfinals. Prior to that upset, Siena had won the last four meetings between the programs.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports