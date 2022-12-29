Article Audio:

While the COVID-19 pandemic is by no means over, 2022 marked the year of return for live music. The area benefited from the opening of several exciting new music venues, including Albany’s Lark Hall and Empire Live, as well as Troy’s No Fun, while longer-standing venues such as Proctors and Troy Savings Bank Music Hall returned strong.

Here are 10 live-music highlights from the year.

Patterson Hood at Lark Hall, Dec. 2

Withan acoustic guitar and a bottle of tequila, the Drive-By Truckers co-founder played a sparse, stripped-down set that never failed to be utterly riveting. Highlight: “The Driver,” with its harrowing lyrics about flaming car wrecks and Klansmen scurrying like rats.

Yo La Tengo at Lark Hall, Sept. 26

A sudden tour cancellation was our gain when Yo La Tengo made a detour to Albany, where the celebrated indie rock group played two sets: one hushed and spellbinding, and one raucous. Highlight: “Stockholm Syndrome” and “Sugarcube” during the blistering “rawk” set.

St. Vincent at Empire Live, Sept. 14

Albany got lucky again when Anne Clark, aka St. Vincent, took a break from her stadium tour opening for Roxy Music to play the much smaller Empire Live venue, where fans were treated to an exhilarating, life-affirming set. Highlight: Clark surfing atop the crowd while singing “New York” and never missing a note.

Billy Bragg at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Oct. 11

British folk troubadour Billy Bragg brought his impeccable sense of humor and heartfelt, humanistic politics to Troy before driving to Buffalo, where he joined striking Starbucks employees on a picket line. Highlight: “Waiting for the Great Leap Forward” during the encore, a song that never fails to uplift.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at SPAC, June 3

British musician Robert Plant and bluegrass legend Alison Krauss toured again after 14 years, bringing spellbinding vocal harmonies, noirish stage ambiance and the retro stylings of their band, which included rockabilly standout JD McPherson on guitar. Highlight: Plant showcasing his vocal power on a thrilling version of Zeppelin’s “When the Levee Breaks.”

Spoon at Empire Live, July 8

Austin, Texas, group Spoon demonstrated its staying power as one of the most successful indie bands of the 1990s to still be making vital albums today such as the band’s latest, “Lucifer on the Sofa.” Highlight: The classic Spoon tune “Underdog,” with frontman Britt Daniels on acoustic guitar and Alex Fischel wailing on keyboards with his guitar strapped behind his back.

Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC, Sept. 18

American music icon Willie Nelson never disappoints. With each year, his voice and guitar grow more worn, but his indelible songs and personality remain. Highlights: Bluegrass wunderkind Billy Strings setting SPAC ablaze with his lightning-fast fingerpicking, and Nelson’s youngest son Micah debuting the poignant “Die When I’m High (Halfway to Heaven),” an ode to his father.

Sugar Hill Gang at Empire State Plaza, July 27

The legendary rap group Sugar Hill Gang, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for songs like “The Message” and “White Lines,” got everyone to dance and sing along during their free set in the shadow of the plaza. Highlight: Master Gee’s shoutout for women’s rights following the incendiary performance.

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers at the Hangar on the Hudson, Nov. 9

Troy’s Hangar on the Hudson hosted great roots rock music all year, but one standout show was by North Carolina honkey-tonk punk band Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, who totally ripped up the joint. Highlight: “Dwight Yoakam,” a classic lament about broken hearts and whiskey hangovers.

Bacchanalia Arts & Music Festival, downtown Troy, weekend of Oct. 1

Music fans in Troy undertook the ambitious task of launching a citywide arts and music festival in the vein of Austin’s South by Southwest, bringing together national acts and scores of great local bands, including Schenectady’s the Abyssmals and Great Mutations. Highlights: Prime outdoor sets by Catskills roots-rock band Nude Party and rapper Chali 2na with legendary DJ Cut Chemist.

Honorable mentions

The Psychedelic Furs at Empire Live on March 21; Parquet Courts at Albany’s Tulip Festival on May 7; Death Valley Girls at No Fun on Aug. 10; La Luz at Empire Underground on Aug. 27; Imarhan at No Fun on Oct. 18; and Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA on the weekend of May 28.

The Week Ahead

On Saturday, Saratoga Springs’ citywide New Year’s Eve celebration, now called Saratoga New Year’s Fest, returns under new leadership, with musical artists performing throughout the city for one badge price. Highlights include the hushed rock of Cowboy Junkies as well as the Samples, Jeffrey Gaines and many more.

No Fun in Troy celebrates New Year’s Eve with a flurry of sights and sounds: a DJ set from the Honey Collective; a light workshop and show from artist Adam Tinkle and They Shoot Lasers, Don’t They?; and live band performances from Brule County Bad Boys, Haley Moley and T.V. Doctors.

Reach Kirsten Ferguson at [email protected]

Categories: Email Newsletter, Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts