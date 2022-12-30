Fulton County’s biggest sports stories and moments of 2022

As the year ends, it’s time to look back at some of the biggest sports happenings around Fulton County from 2022.

Here’s a selection of the top stories from the area this season, listed in chronological order.

March 1-2: Broadalbin-Perth Alpine skier Colin Cotter stormed his way down Gore Mountain to earn the overall boys’ title at the NYSPHSAA championship meet. Cotter had the fastest times in both slalom runs to win that event on the first day of competition, and was second in the giant slalom on Day 2, earning him the overall crown.

March 5: Gloversville boys’ basketball pulled off multiple upsets on its way to a berth in the Section II Class A championship game, with James Collar and Giorgio Glionna earning all-tournament honors as the eighth-seeded Dragons reached the final as a No. 8 seed, falling to Mekeel Christian Academy.

June 6: Broadalbin-Perth High School graduate Matt Gage made his Major League Baseball debut with the Toronto Blue Jays against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City. This marked the first Fulton County-born person to ever make it to the big leagues. Gage went on to appear in 11 games for Toronto, and returned to the area for a meet-and-greet with fans at the Gloversville Moose Club earlier this month..

June 12: Gloversville’s Zoie Tesi captured the Division 2 girls’ high jump title at the NYSPHSAA outdoor track and field championships at Cicero North-Syracuse High School. Then a sophomore, Tesi cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to win the title. She finished fourth overall in the girls’ Federation high jump, and was also third in the Division 2 girls’ triple jump.

June 18: The Fulton County Baseball & Sports Hall of Fame inductions took place at Parkhurst Field. 1955 Gloversville High School Maroon Nine undefeated varsity baseball team was inducted, while individual inductees also included the four members of that team who went on to play professionally — Don Shoblom, Frank Ricco, Joe Kobuskie and Jack Sanford. Meanwhile, the construction phase of the Parkhurst Field Renovation Project began. The new Minors field and Premier Majors field were. The Premier field includes a 500-seat grandstand, complete with areas underneath for offices, a gift shop, a museum and equipment storage.

July 23: Boxers Bobby Stewart and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson were inducted into the Fulton County Baseball & Sports HOF. The ceremony took place at the Cage Wars mixed martial arts event in Albany.

Oct. 27: Northville girls’ soccer returned to the top of the Section II Class D mountain for the first time since 2019 when the second-seeded Falcons scored a 2-1 championship game win over Fort Ann. Ciara Thompson scored the winning goal for Northville with 15:05 left in the second half.

Nov. 3: Johnstown junior running back Ryan Hoyt finished off a record-setting season for the Sir Bills. Hoyt ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns in Johnstown’s season finale against Granville/Whitehall, wrapping up a season that saw him rush for a school-record 1,386 yards, eclipsing the mark previously set by Chris Velicky in 1999. Hoyt also broke Johnstown’s single-season records for yards per carry (9.3) and yards per game (154).

Nov 11: Stanley Harry Silver, of Beverly Hills, and the Parkhurst Field Foundation entered into an agreement to have one of the most storied private baseball collections in America donated upon his passing to be on permanent display on Harrison Street. The collection includes over 1,000 autographed baseballs dating back to the late 1800’s and almost every World Series program and All-Star program dating back to 1903.

Nov 13: Jack McKeon, a member of the 1950 Gloversville Glovers, was inducted into the New York State Baseball & Sports Hall of Fame. The induction took place in Troy, with McKeon honored alongside Bucky Dent, Luis Tiant, Ron Blomberg and Ian Anderson.

Nov 15: A Glovers Park display at the House of Pizza Restaurant was created. The exhibit commemorates the Gloversville Glovers professional baseball team that played on that site from 1937-51. The exhibit is funded by SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) and the Fulton County Baseball & Sports HOF.

Categories: Other