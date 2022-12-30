Glenville awarded $1.6M for business park demo and new building project

GLENVILLE — The town was awarded $1.6 million through Restore NY for the demolition of two blighted buildings and the construction of two new ones at its Business and Technology Park.

The project involves the demolition of two 120,000-square-foot buildings and the construction of two 114,000-square-foot buildings. The new buildings will be better suited for modern industrial use and will have 32-foot clear ceiling height and energy efficient building systems and improved truck circulation

The project was awarded funding last week and work on the project would likely begin this spring, town Supervisor Chris Koetzle said.

“In my tenure working with Metroplex, we really put a big focus and emphasis on redeveloping that Business and Technology Park,” Koetzle said. “It really is a huge economic driver for the town. We have thousands of jobs in there now, we have tremendous growth in tax base that relieves pressure off the residential tax base.”

The demand for space made it obvious the buildings needed to be taken down and news built, Koetzle said.

“Working with Metroplex we really methodically went through and attracted new businesses, made investments, and this was kind of like the final piece,” Koetzle said. “These old dilapidated, obsolete, old World War II-era buildings that just weren’t marketable.”

The $1.6 million grant for Glenville’s business park is one of eight projects awarded in the Capital Region. Statewide, $102 million was awarded to 64 projects designed to reinvigorate downtowns and generate economic opportunity.

“Without this funding we could not afford to take down these two blighted vacant buildings,” Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority Chairman Ray Gillen said. “And they will be replaced with two modern buildings that create tax-base and jobs. It’s a very significant grant that allows us to continue the progress at the Glenville Business and Technology Park.”

The project will likely take close to 24 months to complete, Gillen said.

As required by Empire State Development, the property was selected for the grant through a property assessment process to identify parcels and projects that would boost economic development.

