High Schools: Miller, Verdile power Ballston Spa to boys’ basketball win

Michael Miller had 32 points, 11 assists and seven steals to lead Ballston Spa to a 92-56 non-league boys’ basketball win over Hudson Falls on Friday. Nick Verdile added 24 points, and the Scotties, who made 11 3-pointers, improved to 8-0. Peyton Smith scored 25 to lead Hudson Falls.

Isaiah Rose’s 3-pointer at the buzzer forced overtime, where Mekeel Christian Academy topped Lexington Christian Academy 61-50. Oryan Dejesus led Mekeel with 18 points. Terrence Robinson and Rose each added 13.

South Glens Falls outplayed Scotia-Glenville in the first and third quarters en route to a 38-29 Foothills Council win. Brady Smith led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Lincoln Baldwin and Wyatt Ossenfort each scored 10 for Scotia-Glenville.

On Thursday, Amsterdam’s boys’ basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 74-56 win over Taconic Hills at the Impact Holiday Showcase. Caesar Thompson led three double-digit scorers with 23 points. Alec Bartone and Jhai Vellon had 18 and 13, respectively.

CHEST NAMED MVP OF MAYFIELD TOURNEY

Jaidyn Chest sank six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 28 points, as Mayfield beat Northville 55-39 to win the championship of the Mayfield Holiday Tournament in girls’ basketball. Chest was named the tournament MVP.

Cloey Dopp added 10 for Mayfield. She and Abigail Chest made the all-tournament team. Hailey Monroe led Northville with 27 points. She and Ciara Thompson made the all-tournament team for the Falcons.

Schoharie jumped out to a 30-13 halftime lead and went on to a 50-32 win over Galway in the consolation game. Emily Lehoe led Schoharie with 12 points. Anna Spadaro led Galway with 12 points, while Taylor Germain added eight.

CADETS EARN NON-LEAGUE VICTORY

Aidan Murphy and Hogan Rinehimer each tallied for Albany Academy in a 2-1 non-league boys’ ice hockey win over Geneseo/Livonia/Avon.

Dane Jones scored both goals for Bethlehem in the Eagles’ 6-2 loss to Notre Dame-Batavia. Cameron Smith added a pair of assists, and Rory Cairns made 35 saves.

