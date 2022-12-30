High-scoring second half lifts Siena men’s basketball past Quinnipiac

Siena’s Javian McCollum showed no signs of rust after missing the team’s prior game and teammate Andrew Platek shook off a slow start to help lift the Saints to an 83-76 MAAC men’s basketball win Friday against Quinnipiac.

Down four points at halftime, Siena scored 52 points on 19 of 33 shooting following the intermission. The 52 points were a season-high for a half, and Platek scored all of his 19 points in the period.

“Proud of our guys’ effort. We found a way to win. We made big shots and got some great stops,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said after Friday’s win in Hamden, Connecticut.

McCollum’s availability for the contest was a game-time decision after missing Siena’s Dec. 22 win at American with an ankle injury, but the sophomore guard scored a game-high 25 points in 34 minutes in his return to the court. McCollum and Platek were two of four Saints to record double-digit scoring, as Jackson Stormo registered 14 points and Michael Eley added a dozen.

Eley, a freshman, played 28 minutes off the bench, while senior Jordan Kellier — a fellow reserve — scored eight points in 17 minutes.

“If those two guys give you 20 points, you’re in a good spot,” Maciariello said of the off-the-bench production.

There were spare minutes to go around, though, because starter Jayce Johnson left the game with 9:13 to go after appearing to hurt his left knee. Johnson gingerly walked off the court, never returned to play and had an ice pack on the knee as he watched the game’s closing stretch.

Maciariello labeled Johnson as “day to day,” but said the fifth-year senior wing player will “probably” miss Sunday’s 2 p.m. game at Fairfield.

Siena trailed Quinnipiac 35-31 at halftime after three Saints — Eley, McCollum and Stormo — combined to score 26 of the club’s points.

“We needed to share the ball, and do a better job of screening and moving,” Maciariello said.

That happened after halftime, as the Saints shot 57.6% from the field and made 5 of 11 from 3-point territory. Platek made three of those second-half 3s, as the Siena graduate student nearly matched his career-high of 20 points despite not scoring a point in the opening half.

“When we move the ball, and we’re unselfish and screen for each other, Andrew is going to get shots,” Maciariello said.

Siena (2-0 MAAC, 8-5 overall) and Quinnipiac (0-3, 9-5) were tied at 67 with less than four minutes to go before a Platek 3 put the Saints ahead for good. After a pair of Quinnipiac free throws, Siena produced a 7-0 run that sandwiched Platek baskets around a McCollum 3, and the Saints maintained a multiple-possession advantage for the final 2:30.

For Quinnipiac, Ike Nweke scored 21 points. Four Bobcats recorded double-digit scoring.

Siena’s 52 second-half points topped the team’s previous best-scoring half of 48 against UAlbany in this year’s Albany Cup game. On the season, Siena is averaging 71.8 points per game.

The victory was Siena’s third in a row after it had dropped games against Georgetown and Delaware following a MAAC-opening win against Canisius. For Quinnipiac, which started the season with seven consecutive wins, Friday’s defeat was the third in a row for the program that eliminated the Saints from last season’s MAAC tournament.

Siena is 2-0 to start MAAC play for the third time in Maciariello’s four seasons leading the program. Prior to Siena’s 2-0 MAAC start in 2019-20, the Saints hadn’t won their first two MAAC games since the 2009-10 season, which was Fran McCaffery’s final one leading the program. Siena started 14-0 in MAAC play during the 2009-10 season, which ended with the Saints’ making a third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

Contact Michael Kelly at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMichaelKelly.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports