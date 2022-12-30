Letters to the Editor Friday, Dec. 30

Article Audio:

New people sought to help feed hungry



Last month I completed my 40th year volunteering with Concerned for the Hungry and their annual Thanksgiving program.

Four decades of collecting, packing and distributing food baskets to residents of Schenectady County. This year alone, more than 1,960 families were served (roughly 8,000 people).

CFH you ask — who are we?

For 43 years we have been addressing hunger.

Year after year, our 100% volunteer organization prevails, despite inconsistent media coverage, hindering awareness of who we are and the critical services we provide.

It’s seemingly incomprehensible if you’ve ever witnessed the transformation of Keane Elementary School into an elaborate pop-up warehouse operation each Thanksgiving.

So yes, we are Concerned for the Hungry, an organization that has raised thousands of dollars, collected tons of food and fed nearly half a million Schenectady County residents because we refuse to give up on our neighbors in need.

For 40 years, General Electric and IUE/CWA Local 301 have been among our strongest supporters, working with so many other large and small organizations and thousands of volunteers.

We’re at a critical point with our board and Thanksgiving core team starting to “age out.”

I’m writing this to ask our community, are we making a difference in people’s lives? If so, then we need your help.

We need younger community members to engage with us.

We need a local news station to tell our 43-year story. So please consider joining our effort.

I pray that in 2023 everyone knows who Concerned for the Hungry is.

Andrew J. Gnoinski, Jr.

Schenectady

The writer is CFH Thanksgiving co-chair.

Enjoyed Waite’s Stewart’s column



What a great column written by Andrew Waite “Weighing In” (“Raise a cup – or cone – to Stewart’s”) in the Dec. 24 Gazette regarding our beloved local Stewart’s.

He hit every point so well that I went right to the refrigerator and scooped up some Cookie Dough ice cream!

Patti Ellis

West Glenville

Missed holiday greeting in paper



I was wondering if we were the only Sunday, Dec. 25 subscribers of The Gazette who received a paper without “Happy Holidays” in red and green written on the front page? (or even in black and white!)

It looked like an everyday, same ole news Gazette. Not one word indicating Season’s Greetings or Happy Holidays or anything similar making the Christmas edition’s headline.

Bah humbug!

Paula Schaeffer

Glenville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Our annual holiday greeting atop the front page was inadvertently omitted. We apologize for the oversight and wish everyone a belated Happy Holidays.

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion