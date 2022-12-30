LOOKING BACK: Delgado, Stefanik continue rise

EDITOR’S NOTE: This weekend, The Daily Gazette is looking back at some of the top regional stories from 2022.

CAPITAL REGION — The year 2023 will mark a career milestone for two political opposites with local roots.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, next month will begin her first full term as majority conference chairperson in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Democrat Antonio Delgado, his first full term as lieutenant governor.

Delgado, a native of Schenectady’s Hamilton Hill neighborhood and former local basketball star, was tapped by Gov. Kathy Hochul in May to replace Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who resigned following corruption allegations. The Schenectady native had nearly filled two terms serving the 19th Congressional District at the time.

Stefanik, an Albany Academy for Girls graduate and daughter of plywood distributors in Guilderland, has been in Congress since 2014. She ousted U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a conservative critic of Donald Trump’s role in a riot at the U.S. Capitol, from her role as minority conference chairperson in 2021.

The 38-year-old congresswoman — once considered fairly bipartisan — has gained a controversial national profile since her rhetoric shifted rightward during the Trump presidency, especially during his first impeachment.

Democratic challengers have trailed the GOP star in the 21st Congressional District by double-digit margins in five election cycles. Former CIA intelligence officer Matt Castelli was recently added to the list.

Per redistricting, Republican voter enrollment over Democrats widened from 11.54 to 14.54 percentage points. Stefanik also carried a heavy war chest advantage over Castelli, $8.2 million to $2.52 million raised.

In the 19th Congressional District, Delgado started off the year with a $5 million advantage over Republican opponent Marc Molinaro. The current lieutenant governor, then living in Rhinebeck, unseated a two-term incumbent Republican for the position in 2018.

After Delgado’s departure, the Republican Dutchess County executive eventually won the congressional district, which had been redrawn and became more favorable to the GOP. Molinaro defeated Democrat Josh Riley in November by 6,202 votes.

Meanwhile, Delgado sparred with lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Alison Esposito in what proved to be an unexpectedly close gubernatorial election. Concerns over crime and inflation are believed to have helped GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin run a competitive race in a deep blue state.

Delgado appeared to address the political environment during his victory speech Nov. 8.

“Meanwhile, we have so-called leaders exploiting that fear by fanning the flames of hate and division for their own personal gain,” he said. “It’s dark, it’s ugly and it’s dangerous, and let’s make no mistake about it, the same dark forces that are undermining our freedoms and ripping apart the great fabric of our nation, are trying to take power in New York.”

Stefanik provided a different message on election night as she correctly posited that Republicans were likely to take back the House.

“Help is on the way,” she said. “We will fulfill our commitment to the American people, which is our agenda for the first 100 days — an economy that’s strong, reining in the trillions of dollars of reckless spending to get this historic inflation under control.”

When asked by The Daily Gazette Editorial Board in October if she would accept an offer to campaign as Trump’s vice presidential running mate come 2024, Stefanik didn’t rule out the possibility.

“Certainly, I would be honored to serve in a future administration in any capacity,” Stefanik said. “And we have the midterms ahead of us first, but I — you know, there have been no conversations specifically about making a decision anytime soon.”

