LOOKING BACK: Saratoga Springs takes up new measures following Nov. 20 shooting

EDITOR’S NOTE: This weekend, The Daily Gazette is looking back at some of the top regional stories from 2022.

Creating a downtown advisory committee and a measure to try and change bar closing times are just two actions to come out of an early morning November shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs that reinvigorated calls to address the nightlife scene in the city.

Over the years, city officials have grappled with how to effectively address issues involving unruliness and sometimes illegal activity associated with the late-night bar scene.

In the Nov. 20 incident, Saratoga Springs police officers shot a man numerous times after he failed to lower his weapon, according to police. The man, who survived but was badly injured, was identified as Vito Caselnova, an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy. Police have said that Caselnova and a man from Utica were shooting at each other, with the Utica man being struck. He was taken to the hospital along with Caselnova. Both are expected to recover. Caselnova’s girlfriend was also shot and has plans to sue the city, Police Department and officers involved.

District Attorney Karen Heggen has announced no arrests in the case yet.

On top of the new measures, Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino continue to butt heads with Heggen over the releasen of information in the case.

New downtown measures

On Dec. 20 Saratoga Springs city Commissioner Dillon Moran announced a new downtown advisory committee led by himself and county Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Todd Shimkus. The advisory committee would also include some bar owners and members of other downtown businesses and organizations. The group is tasked with discussing challenges surrounding the bars and coming up with solutions to address those issues.

It was during that same meeting that the council narrowly approved a resolution that would require the city attorney to send the state Liquor Authority a letter urging them to stipulate a 2 a.m. bar closing time whenever a bar applied for a liquor license or wanted to renew a license.

This came after the city requested the county Board of Supervisors’ support in asking the SLA to change the county’s bar closing time to 2 a.m. from 4 a.m., but that request has yet to receive support of the county board. The board’s support would be required for state approval of an earlier closing time. The county did pass a resolution in late 2021 that supported a state home rule change that would enable individual municipalities to set their own bar times.

City officials have previously expressed a desire to set up barricades to Caroline Street and check people for weapons as they passed through. Many bar owners have expressed opposition to those ideas.

Article 78 proceedings

Heggen rescinded the gag order she was granted against city officials and employees and filed an Article 78 proceeding against Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino on Dec. 21.

The original gag order was granted by state Supreme Court Judge Dianne Freestone in Saratoga County on Nov. 23. Heggen has repeatedly affirmed her stance that comments and actions from Kim and Montagnino have severely hindered her office’s ability to investigate the incident.

The latest legal move by Heggen seeks a preliminary injunction against Kim and Montagnino that would bar them from “disclosing information and evidence related to the investigation in the form of public commentary for a period of 60 days or until the grand jury has heard all evidence in the case and made a determination pursuant to Criminal Procedure Law Article 190, whichever occurs sooner,” according to court documents.

Heggen said she has made repeated attempts to discuss the gag order and how to handle media inquiries in the future but did not hear back from the city.

Both Montagnino and Kim have said they believe they will win the Article 78 proceeding.

Potential lawsuit

The girlfriend of Caselnova, who has not been identified, plans to file a notice of claim noting her intentions to sue the city, Police Department and police officers involved in the Nov. 20 shooting. She claims she was shot in the arm, not grazed, as police had originally reported.

The woman’s attorney, Stephen Coffey of O’Connell and Aronowitz Attorneys at Law, has chastised Montagnino for saying the officers did the right things during the shooting.

He said he plans to file the notice of claim indicating the intent to sue in the new year.

