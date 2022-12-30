LOOKING BACK: Shenendehowa volleyball programs share first-ever state titles together

Shenendehowa varsity volleyball coaches John Coletta and Lori Kessler have shared a lot of common experiences during their decade-plus time with their respective programs.

The pair started as younger coaches at one of the biggest schools in Section II and took over volleyball programs that were not yet recognized as perennial powers in Section II.

Both created the feeder programs to introduce the sport to the younger athletes — they won, they lost and they grew.

In November the pair shared the joy of reaching the highest point in high school sports — winning New York State titles on consecutive days.

The Plainsmen girls’ program defeated Lancaster in three sets at Cool Insuring Arena on Nov. 20, following up the boys’ first-ever state title, a four-set win over Webster at Albany Capital Center Nov. 19.

Kessler took over the girls’ program in 2007 and established the New York Attack club program that same year. In 2008 she started offering the Volley Futures youth program and the Shenendehowa volleyball camp in 2008.

“My first year as head coach I realized I had to try to start getting kids at a younger age interested in volleyball,” Kessler said. “This community was very big with soccer and basketball, but there just wasn’t a volleyball opportunity.”

Coletta took over the boys’ varsity program in 2011, also after a stint as a junior varsity coach. He is now the program director of the Capital Sliders boys’ volleyball club.

Under Kessler the girls’ program captured its first Section II Class AA title in 2010 — and hasn’t stopped. The Plainsmen have won 11 straight local titles earning them 11 trips to regional play — traditionally against Section III powerhouse Baldwinsville.

“That first title was obviously a thrill,” Kessler said. “Then we go and face Baldwinsville and we would get our butts handed to us. We would barely get to double digit (points) in a set.”

Both coaches knew they needed to expand their non-league schedules to prepare for the regional and state championships.

“It was getting those weaknesses exposed that you don’t really know until that happens,” Kessler said. “From a coaching standpoint it’s experiencing those tough losses.”

While the girls’ programs have been strong throughout the state, Coletta’s team travels included facing teams in Western New York and downstate.

“I’ve had tremendous respect for the coaches in the Rochester, Buffalo area and in all the areas across the state, those teams that play at a high level and compete,” Coletta said. “Getting to go up against them and develop these relationships with these coaches for several years now, it goes beyond volleyball.”

Both teams broke through the regional level and then had to contend with the state-level competition.

“We were just there with our mouths open, just excited to be there,” Kessler said. “Then we learned that not only is that the whole next level of competition in play, but there was also that was the first year that I realized how much of the mental game comes into play.”

The steps for each coach was first — advancing out of pool play — then being ready for the championship final.

The twin championships weren’t a story about two coaches catching lightning in a bottle, nor teams’ of destiny — but trusting the process.

“Something felt different this year,” Coletta said after the state title celebration. “We’ve been saying it for a couple of days now to the coaches like something’s different. Our team’s will to not give up, even when we’re down. When things are good, we give up some points, but then they come right back to keep playing hard. They keep their focus the whole time.”

Kessler admittedly came in with a loaded line-up — again.

“This team was just so focused and driven and most of them returned,” Kessler said. “I only graduated four seniors so I only had three rookies and the rest were all returning kids from last year’s experience.

“I think having that experience and knowing that we did not advance (2021), it just drove them to get to Sunday.”

And win.

Reach Stan Hudy at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @StanHudy

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports