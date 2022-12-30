Niskayuna football’s run highlights list of area high school firsts in 2022

Niskayuna football never experienced such a glorious season than it did this past fall, but when you look back, since the beginning of 2022, a significant number of teams in Section II can boast of the same thing.

The impressive year of breakthrough performances spanned the winter and spring seasons as well as the fall, in which Niskayuna claimed its first area championship, won a school-record 10 games and reached the state final four.

“It takes a little of everything,” Niskayuna football coach Brian Grastorf said. “The players, coaches, parents and community, everything came together perfectly.”

Niskayuna (10-3) bounced back from a 1-2 start with a nine-game win streak highlighted by a 35-6 triumph over Averill Park in the Section II Class A final and a 14-7 regional win afterward against Canandaigua Academy.

Niskayuna hadn’t enjoyed sectional success since the 2008, 2009 and 2010 teams won quarterfinal games. Niskayuna’s only semifinal win and title-game appearance came years before that string in 1996.

“Our [season-ending awards] banquet was a lot of fun. It was good to honor kids and reflect,” Grastorf said. “The coolest part is we had to reschedule it twice.”

That’s because the Silver Warriors kept on winning. The most dramatic of Niskayuna’s long run of wins came against Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 9-6, when Cooper Harvey kicked three field goals including a 37-yarder in the last second. Niskayuna beat La Salle after that in the Section II semifinals before topping Averill Park and Canandaigua. A state semifinal loss to Somers completed the history-filled season.

“We weren’t overconfident, but we felt we were going to find a way to win,” Grastorf said. “We expected to win every game.”

A large group of all-star players like quarterback Ethan Gilson and linebacker Gavin Pendergrast joined with a solid cast of support players to form the state’s No. 11-ranked Class A team.

“Look at Ryan Smith. He is a senior who was listed as defensive back and wide receiver, but he mostly played special teams for us,” Grastorf said. “In the La Salle game [28-0 win] he makes four tackles on punts, and that was big. The next week we named him a game captain for Averill Park. Everyone understood their role and did their job.”

FALL 2022

EAGLES, BULLDOGS NOTCH FIELD HOCKEY MILESTONES

Back-to-back championship field hockey games produced a pair of first-time Section II champs in Bethlehem and South Glens Falls, and both took down longtime tournament heavyweights.

Bethlehem reaching the Class A final was an accomplishment in itself after only two previous trips in 1998 and 1980, and Haley Backlund pushed the Eagles into new territory with a fourth-quarter goal in her team’s 1-0 win over Shenendehowa. Shenendehowa made its Class A-record 12th straight title-game appearance, and 21st in program history. The Plainsmen ironically won their first of nine area titles when they knocked off Bethlehem in the 1980 final.

South Glens Falls won the battle of league champions when Lillian Willis’ overtime goal pushed the Bulldogs past Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 2-1 in the Class B final. Burnt Hills — the 2021 state champ — was looking to extend its all-class Section II tournament record to 10 straight crowns. Burnt Hills had beaten South High three times in title games since its title string began in 2012.

“We talked about that. They didn’t want them to get their 10th,” South Glens Falls coach Mary Ponda said after the breakthrough win. “But it was more about what we wanted to achieve.”

FORDIANS SOCCER IS BEST IN NY

The Waterford-Halfmoon girls’ soccer team won its first Section II championship and kept on rolling, capping a 22-1 fall season with a 6-3 triumph over Sauquoit Valley in the state Class C final. The Fordians strung seven playoff wins by a 43-4 scoring difference, including a 9-0 rout of OESJ in the Section II final and a 7-1 blistering of Voorheesville in the Class CC/C playoff. Sisters Addyson and Payton Galuski scored three goals apiece in the state final, and Payton — the state Class C Player of the Year — delivered four against OESJ.

LOUDONVILLE’S EFFECTIVE TEAM MIX

Loudonville Christian won its first Section II boys’ soccer title by edging Northville 2-1 in the Class D final. Esiah Bodnarek and Ben Hoffman scored the goals for Loudonville, which included eight girls on the team that jelled and improved as the season progressed. The Eagles had lost to Northville 7-1 early in the season.

“I’m in shock,” said Loudonville’s Haley Hill, who started the title game along with fellow senior Kara Stallmer. “We all came through. We all wanted it.”

MECHANICVILLE MAKES STATE-MENT

The Mechanicville boys’ soccer team made plenty out of its first state tournament trip with regional wins over Salmon River (3-0) and Plattsburgh (2-0) and a berth in the New York Class B final four. Beforehand, Mechanicville beat Catskill 1-0 on a header by Colin McNutt to capture its first outright Section II title. Mechanicville lost to Greenville in the 2021 final, and shared titles in 1998 and 2004 but lost on penalty kicks that determined the state rep.

“This is my favorite day at Mechanicville,” said seventh-year Mechanicville coach Mike Ciulla, who was a sophomore on the school’s 1998 edition that tied Cairo-Durham for an area championship before PKs sent them home. “I hope we have a couple more.”

They did in the states, adding another achievement for a team that has won six straight Wasaren League titles and currently owns a 77-game (76-0-1) league unbeaten streak.

BLACKBIRDS SOAR

Voorheesville won its first girls’ state cross country championship, in Class D, with 53 points to Addison’s runner-up 79. Mariem Sayahi placed third to lead the Blackbirds after she won the Section II individual title. Voorheesville had been ranked No. 1 throughout the 2022 season among Class D teams, after returning several key runners from the school’s 2021 edition that placed fourth in the state Class C race.

FINALLY, GREEN ON TOP

After making several state final four appearances, both Shenendehowa volleyball teams captured their first New York championships a day apart for one of Section II’s coolest stories from the fall season. The Shenendehowa boys made three previous Division 1 final fours before earning the title with a 32-30, 20-25, 25-12, 25-22 win over Webster. The Shenendehowa girls made six previous Class AA final fours before topping Lancaster 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 for the top spot. Interestingly, both teams made it to their only other state finals in 2017, and both lost 3-2 heartbreakers.

“I am so proud of this team. It’s a dream come true,” Shenendehowa girls’ coach Lori Kessler said after her Plainsmen became Section II’s first state Class AA champ . “We knew we had the skill, but we had to have the mental side of it to handle the pressure of states.”

SPRING 2022

SPARTANS FIND NEW GROUND

Tom Schwan’s 13th and final season as head coach of the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake boys’ lacrosse team was a history-making one as the Spartans claimed the program’s first regional championship with a 12-5 victory over Pelham and set a program record with 17 wins. Burnt Hills earned its first overall Suburban Council title in the regular season, topped Averill Park and South Glens Falls for its fourth area championship, and then beat Pelham behind Tyler Manning’s 14 saves and Kevin Carney’s four goals and two assists.

“The air is different,” Schwan said after the regional win. “Only two programs in Section II in 40 years won this game. There’s a new kid on the block, and it’s really feeling awesome.”

Burnt Hills became just the third Section II boys’ team to make the state final four after Niskayuna and Shenendehowa teams had done so. Burnt Hills lost to Manhasset, the state’s No. 1 ranked team, in the state semifinals.

AP, CHATHAM NY BASEBALL CHAMPS

Section II had a pair of first-time state baseball champions last spring, with Averill Park taking the Class A title with a 3-0 win over Hamburg, and Chatham securing the Class C crown with a 6-4 triumph over Chester.

Brady Mazzeo pitched shutout ball for Averill Park in the New York final to cap a sensational state tournament effort by the Warriors’ mound staff, which surrendered two runs over four games. Averill Park edged Mohonasen 5-4 for the Section II title and reached state play for the first time since earning a regional championship in 2014.

Chatham finished off a 27-1 season with its win over Chester, when the Panthers rallied from a 4-0 deficit and got a bases loaded, game-ending strikeout from reliever Tate Van Alstyne. Van Alstyne also belted a grand slam in a 5-0 state semifinal win over Adirondack. Chatham was the state Class B runner-up in 2008.

WINTER 2022

RIDING HIGH

Ichabod Crane was an improbable first-time boys’ state basketball champion after the Riders started the 2021-22 season at 3-5 and entered Section II postseason play as the No. 6 Class B seed with a 13-7 mark. All the Riders did was rattle off eight consecutive wins from there capped by a 63-62 triumph over Friends Academy after trailing 13-0 early in the state final. Brett Richards was named the state tourney MVP after a 19-point, 17 rebound performance. Ichabod Crane won its first Section II title in 59 years, and later became the third straight Section II team to capture the state Class B crown after GlenS Falls (2019) and Mekeel Christian Academy (2018). There was no NYSPHSAA tournament in 2020 and 2021 due concerns related to the COVID pandemic.

SABRES SOAR TO HOOP TITLE

Schalmont earned its first state Class B girls’ basketball championship with a dramatic 56-54 win over then-unbeaten Waterloo, and even more, became Section II’s first girls’ team to go the distance in the state Class B tournament. Schalmont career scoring leader Payton Graber was tabbed the Class B MVP after collecting 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Schalmont strung together 22 straight wins to close out its 27-1 season, but needed an 8-2 run in the waning minutes to get that last victory.

Schalmont soared to its first Section II title since 1986 with four double-digit wins.

“You go into a season wanting to win the league, then you focus on sectionals,” Schalmont coach Jeff Van Hoesen said after his team won its eighth and final playoff game “I’m so proud of how the kids locked in after that. It wasn’t an easy road, but that makes it super sweet right now.”

EAGLES REACH NY FINAL FOUR

Duanesburg was another Schenectady County school that made a big breakthrough in girls’ basketball, with the Eagles topping Greenwich 64-47 for their first Section II title after going 0-for-3 in previous title games. Duanesburg added a Class C regional win over Northern Adirondack, too. That 79-54 triumph was followed by a state semifinal loss to Newark Valley. Madison Meyer was the only senior starter for Duanesburg and she won the Section II Class C MVP award after scoring 19 points against Greenwich. The school’s career scoring leader netted 26 against Northern Adirondack.

