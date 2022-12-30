The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union hockey’s 4-3 win over New Hampshire

By Ken Schott |
Union's Caden Villegas is upended between Luke Reid and Morgan Winters of UNH at Messa Rink on Friday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

Union's Caden Villegas is upended between Luke Reid and Morgan Winters of UNH at Messa Rink on Friday.

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 4-3 non-conference win over New Hampshire on Friday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews with Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Owen Farris, John Prokop and Josh Nixon.

I also spoke with New Hampshire head coach Mike Souza.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

