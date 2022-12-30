UAlbany men’s basketball opens America East slate at home against New Hampshire

The make-up of the UAlbany men’s basketball team is almost completely different from where it was at this time a year ago, but the perspective the Great Danes have as they head into conference play is almost exactly the same.

In fact, UAlbany’s .333 non-conference winning percentage this season is exactly the same as it was last season. UAlbany was 4-8 in non-conference games last year, and is 5-10 this year heading into Saturday’s America East opener against New Hampshire at noon at Hudson Valley Community College.

“I think it’s similar in the way that we didn’t play exactly as well as we wanted to in the non-conference,” senior forward Trey Hutcheson said Wednesday following UAlbany’s 66-46 loss to No. 13 Virginia. “But still, our mindset is still the same heading into the conference, that we can still achieve everything we want to achieve. We just have to stay together and continue to grow throughout this part of the season.”

Hutcheson and sophomore wing Aaron Reddish are the only players on UAlbany’s current active roster that saw regular minutes last season.

Great Danes head coach Dwayne Killings has been forced to adapt to a constantly shuffling roster in his second season at the helm. UAlbany lost sophomore forward Justin Neely — last season’s America East Rookie of the Year — and junior guard Ny’Mire Little to season-ending injuries, and inconsistent performances from the rest of the roster have led to a series of changes in Killings’ starting five.

UAlbany heads into conference play without a single player having started all 15 games, though freshman forward Jonathan Beagle and senior forward Gerald Drumgoole Jr. have both started 14 contests.

The product on the court has been as inconsistent as the starting lineup. That inconsistency popped up again Wednesday, when the Great Danes hung with the Cavaliers through the game’s first 16 minutes, only to be completely shut down over the final 24.

“How do we raise our level every single day that we play?” Killings said. “I think that’s the new challenge for us. Because, in moments, we do some really high-level things.”

“Every non-conference game that we played prepared us for the conference coming up,” graduate student guard Da’Kquan Davis said. “We had some pretty tough games, pretty big ones. Ultimately, that’s what coach [Killings] wanted to do. He wants to put us up against tough opponents that ultimately could prepare us for the America East.”

Saturday’s opponent, New Hampshire (5-7 overall), was scheduled to play its non-conference finale Tuesday against Dartmouth, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the UNH program. The Wildcats’ non-conference schedule was highlighted by a 74-71 overtime win over the ACC’s Boston College on Dec. 6, a game that saw Clarence Daniels put up 34 points and 14 rebounds. Daniels, a 6-foot-6 junior, is averaging a double-double with 16 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

UAlbany’s success against New Hampshire and the rest of the America East, Killings said, will come down to focus and execution.

“When we’re really focused, I think we do some really good things, and when we lose our focus, we stop executing,” he said. “We’re not as sharp, and I think that’s what really hurts us.

“If we’re able to sustain our focus and our approach, we’ve got a chance to win a lot of basketball games in our league.”

