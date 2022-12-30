Union’s penalty kill comes through at right time in men’s college hockey win over New Hampshire

SCHENECTADY — Union couldn’t kill any of New Hampshire’s three second-period power plays, turning a three-goal Dutchmen lead into a tie score heading into the third period.

But the Dutchmen’s special teams made some magic in the third period.

Freshman defenseman John Prokop scored his first collegiate goal, a power-play tally 5:11 into the third, and the Dutchmen killed a Wildcats’ power play late in the third period and earned a 4-3 non-conference men’s college hockey victory on Friday at Messa Rink in the first matchup of a two-game series. The teams play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.

When Josh Nixon scored on a breakaway at 4:15 into the second period to give Union (7-10-1) a 3-0 lead, the Dutchmen seemed in control of the game.

But penalties to Nate Hanley, Nick Young and Nic Petruolo enabled the Wildcats (4-15-1) to get back in the game. Despite coming into the game with just 11 power-play goals in 66 opportunities (16.7%), UNH needed just three shots to score those three power-play goals, one by Liam Devlin and two by Colton Huard.

“It was frustrating,” Union head coach Josh Hauge said. “It’s a situation where you have control of the game and you give a team that has a really good power play and has some good stick skill, … all of a sudden they can hurt you, and that’s what they did. They got all three. It’s something we have to tighten up by tomorrow.”

UNH head coach Mike Souza thought those three power-play goals were enormous.

“It was a weird game,” Souza said. “I thought we were playing really well. Their 5 on 5 chances were better than ours. … But I thought overall, we were playing a good solid game. We found ourselves down 3-0, but we found a way to bounce back, so I guess that’s a silver lining.”

It was frustrating for the Dutchmen to waste the lead the way they did. This was their first game since getting routed by Quinnipiac 8-1 on Dec. 10. The last thing they wanted to have happen is to have another disappointing loss.

“Obviously not how we wanted to let them back in the game and make it a game where we felt like we could pull away,” said Dutchmen senior forward Owen Farris, who scored the game’s first goal at 4:23 of the first period. “We just didn’t get our kills in that scenario, and we’re going to go back and look at what we missed on each of them and hopefully come back stronger tomorrow.”

Union got its first power play of the game at 3:44 of the third period when Damien Carfagna was called for holding. Prokop made UNH pay when his wrist shot from the left point beat a screened goalie David Fessenden at 5:11.

“I think special teams can shift momentum dramatically throughout the game, and I think that goal is huge,” said Prokop, who has 10 assists. “At the beginning of the third period, it set the tone for the rest of the period.”

UNH got a fourth power play when Farris was called for tripping with 5:24 left. UNH got two shots on goalie Connor Murphy, who stopped both of them. The power play ended when UNH’s Chase Stevenson was penalized for hooking with 3:42 remaining.

“I was watching from the [penalty] box, obviously, so it was a little nerve racking for me,” Farris said.

Fessenden was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:34 left. UNH got a couple of shots on Murphy, but the Dutchmen held tight defensively and snapped a two-game losing streak.

“We were willing to sacrifice,” Hauge said. “The guys sacrifice for each other and block shots, and when you do that, you can have some success defensively. All the pressure is on the offense. We’ve just got to take away the passing lanes and be willing to sacrifice.”

New Hampshire 0 3 0 — 3

Union 1 2 1 — 4

First Period — 1, Union, Farris 3 (Nixon, Mell), 4:23. Penalties — None.

Second Period — 2, Union, Theodore 2 (Hanley, Villegas), 2:21. 3, Union, Nixon 5, 4:15. 4, New Hampshire, Devlin 5 (LeClerc, Huard), 10:10 (pp). 5, New Hampshire, Huard 2 (Deviln, LeClerc), 13:14 (pp). 6, New Hampshire, Huard 3 (Cafarelli, LeClerc), 15:41 (pp). Penalties — Hanley, Uni (tripping), 9:14; Young, Uni (roughing), 12:56; Petruolo, Uni (cross-checking), 15:24.

Third Period — 7, Union, Prokop 1 (Mell, Watkins), 5:11 (pp). Penalties — Carfagna, UNH (holding), 3:44; Farris, Uni (tripping), 14:36; Stevenson, UNH (hooking), 16:18.

Shots on Goal — New Hampshire 15-12-9 — 36. Union 5-6-6 — 17.

Power-play opportunities — New Hampshire 3 of 4; Union 1 of 2.

Goalies — New Hampshire, Fessenden 2-13-0 (17 shots-13 saves). Union, Murphy 7-9-1 (36-33).

A — 2:09. T — 1,530.

Referees — Kevin Graber, Tom Dellafranco. Linesmen — Zachary Dupree, Patrick Woodward.

RPI LOSES TO BOWLING GREEN

Ryan O’Hara scored twice during Bowling Green’s three-goal third period, and the Falcons overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat RPI 5-2 and sweep a two-game series in Bowling Green, Ohio.

First-period goals by John Evans and Austin Heidemann had given RPI a 2-0 lead.

RPI dropped a 3-1 decision to Bowling Green on Thursday.

