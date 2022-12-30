Upstate minimum wage to increase by $1 Dec. 31

ALBANY – New York will increase the minimum wage by $1 per hour workers in upstate counties.

The state is continuing its phased-in hourly wage increase. For workers in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County the minimum wage will increase from $13.20 an hour to $14.20 an hour on Dec. 31.

“With inflation and a national labor shortage impacting our state’s economy, my team is doing everything possible to put money in New Yorkers’ pockets and address the rising cost of living,” NY Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Fair, competitive wages are essential for helping families thrive and attracting top talent to our state, and our administration remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to move New York’s economy forward.”

The state estimates 200,000 workers upstate will benefit from the wage increase. The minimum wage increase brings upstate workers closer to the $15 an hour minimum wage in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

“By raising the minimum wage, we are helping to lift up our neighbors across New York State,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. “Advancing the multi-year increases has helped businesses adjust to the steady changes while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families.”

Reardon issued an Order calling for the minimum wage rate increase in counties outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester following a statutorily required economic analysis conducted by the New York State Division of the Budget.

The annual increases to minimum wage throughout the state were designed to increase until the rate reaches $15 an hour.

