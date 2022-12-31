High Schools: Bologna’s buzzer-beating shot lifts Holy Names girls’ basketball

Sophia Bologna hit a baseline runner as time expired to give Holy Names a 70-68 win over Mohonasen in a Colonial Council girls’ basketball game Saturday.

Bologna scored a game-high 38 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Holy Names. Ryan Carroll added 17 in the win. Caitlyn Richmond went 7 of 8 from the foul line and scored 27 to lead Mohonasen. Ava Quenneville scored 15, while Bella Petrocci added 14.

BH/BS SWEEPS

In non-league boys’ hockey, Parker Caswell’s goal from the blue line gave Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake/Ballston Spa a 4-3 overtime win over Mt. Pleasant, sweeping the two-game series. BH/BS won 4-3 Friday night as well.

