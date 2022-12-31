Letters to the Editor Saturday, Dec. 31

|
Article Audio:
Ranked voting lets people have power
I would like to support the comments in the Dec. 24 letter by Thomas Benson (“Ranked choice may improve our politics”) and echo the prescient comments of a fellow co-worker that America has become the land of the “Golden Rule.” Those who have the gold make the rules.
The documents that were intended to define our democracy begin with the words “We the people” not “We the rich.”
Think about it when it comes time to vote.
Jeffrey Warrick
Niskayuna
Respect traditions like Indian mascots
I wish that people would leave cultural and historical things alone.
It’s bad enough that the government has removed many statues and other cultural items in many states, but now it is hitting close to home.
I am proud to say that I attended Mohonasen Central Schools, as well as my children and grandchildren. We are definitely Mohonasen proud.
I fail to see why some feel the need to take away many years of rich history and acknowledgment of our Native American region.
I think that it is a great thing that our Native Americans were chosen to represent our educational institutions.
I have not heard of any tribe complaining about the choice of names and the mascots chosen to represent. I am sure other schools like Shenendehowa and Iroquois among others feel likewise.
Our region was founded by our Native American friends. I believe they are honored with our choice of school names and mascots. They are meant to show respect and appreciation for the Native American culture in our area.
As far as the Mohonasen mascot, the Warriors, how can anyone misconstrue the meaning of this mascot? When you think of a warrior, don’t you think of a strong and brave person? There is, nor has there ever been, any other representation of the warrior.
I am sure he was chosen with great respect and admiration. Our schools honor their rich culture and history, striving to represent them the best way they can, proudly.
Patricia Alexandre
Schenectady
To boost soccer, play during spring
Like a lot of other people I watched our men’s team compete in the World Cup.
As usual we didn’t clear the knockout round. The announcers said the team was on the way up and should get better.
However they say this every time. We’ll never be more than competitive.
Unlike our women’s team, our best athletes aren’t playing. Imagine the team we’d have if there was no football. Look at the defensive backs, ends, running backs and quarterbacks who would have grown up playing soccer. We’d have to field a superior team.
Our women’s team is always among the best in the world because there is no other sport that drains away the best women athletes.
There’s no way we can stop playing football. How about we go about it differently?
Football and soccer are both played in the fall. Keep football as a fall sport, since the equipment would prohibit playing in the warmer weather.
Play soccer in the spring. Many boys play multiple sports. This allows a football player the opportunity to play soccer.
He might find that he’s more successful and would wish to continue. On the other hand, it could give him a better appreciation for the game of soccer.
When I was young, I couldn’t afford to play golf. As I got older and had the time and money to take up golf, I developed an appreciation for the game. I’m not very good, but I can watch a golf tournament on TV and enjoy it.
Pete Pidgeon
Scotia
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion
64 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Does anyone think their is no conflict of interests between Trump’s presidential duties and his overseas business entanglements?
Politico reports: 12/30
“Trump’s returns, which were made public by House Democrats on Friday after a lengthy legal fight, disclosed income from 2015 to 2020 from a wide range of foreign countries, including Canada, Panama, the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, among others.
The former president was known for fusing his business interests with America’s highest public office, drawing allegations of using his role to promote his private resorts, direct federal money to his hotels and encourage foreign governments to spend money that would directly benefit the Trump family interests.
Trump received extensive income from Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom — including gross business income of at least $35.3 million from Canada in 2017, the year he entered office. That year, Trump also brought in $6.5 million from China, $5.8 million from Indonesia and $5.7 million from India.”
Detroit’s Fox affiliate reports: 12/30
David Shagena was a youth leader at The River Church when minors came forward alleging him of inappropriate behavior, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shagena was arraigned Dec. 24 on a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and three other counts of crimes against minors. He was given a $10,000 bond, which he has since posted and has been released.
According to the sheriff’s office, Shagena’s name was brought up while authorities were investigating another former youth pastor, William Stefan Wahl.
Maybe the MAGA-ites obsessed with lurid sexual crimes will now post the list of LGBTQ activists and drag queens being investigated for child sex abuse.
The New York Times reports: 12/30
“As a presidential candidate in 2015, Mr. Trump said he would not take “even one dollar” of the $400,000 salary that comes with the job. “I am totally giving up my salary if I become president,” he said. In his first three years in office, Mr. Trump said he donated his salary quarterly.
But in 2020, his last full year in office, the documents show that Mr. Trump reported $0 in charitable giving. Also in 2020, as the pandemic recession swiftly descended, Mr. Trump reported heavy business losses and no federal tax liability.
The release of the documents on Friday set off a new round of attacks between Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, including threats of escalating — and politically motivated — future releases of private tax information.”
The most dangerous international news is that China and Russia are forging an alliance based on their shared desire for territorial expansion. China wants to make Taiwan part of mainland China and in return for Russia’s support has claimed that NATO provoked Russia’s attack on Ukraine. We had best unite as a nation to stop the threat that autocratic governments represent to world peace and forsake the idea of becoming an autocratic country in order to work more effectively with Putin and Xi Jinping. We need to coordinate with our NATO allies and put a stop to territorial demands by autocratic states. If that means temporary economic pain due to increased sanctions think of what our future would be like under the heel of international thugs like Putin and Xi.
Yesterday7 Santo the clown accused me of adding Klaus Schwab indoctination of children, there is video of him saying it. So not only are you stupid but a liar as well.
Bill Marincic
December 30th, 2022
Klaus Schwab WEF: “our global education initiative… we have Cisco… and practically all the big names… we will revolutionize education…we will retrain the teachers… we will put a new curriculum in place”… so that we can indoctrinate the children with our ideology at an early age…
Why did you add “so that we can indoctrinate children with our ideology at an early age…”? Schwab never said that. Can you explain the “ideology” he wants to impose on children and why you fear/hate it so much? I am genuinely curious. I’ve explained what I understand to be his mission, stakeholder capitalism, international cooperation, and the expansion of educational opportunities for children emphasizing the importance of using their education and skills to contribute to their communities.
You hate our public schools as now constituted. Why not take a fresh look at curriculums, teacher education, and the structure and mission of our schools?
youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=bac_3le0Rgw
Between Biden and McConnell China owns America.
BM, you are PATHETIC. PLEASE EXPLAIN WHY -so that we can indoctrinate the children with our ideology at an early age…-is not in the quotation marks designating the words of Klaus Shwab. If he actually used those words they would be contained within the quote.
Your link doesn’t work. I clicked on it. Try if you want to see for yourself.
I asked you these questions about Schwab and his views yesterday. Do you have a response today?
Can you explain the “ideology” he wants to impose on children and why you fear/hate it so much? I am genuinely curious. I’ve explained what I understand to be his mission, stakeholder capitalism, international cooperation, and the expansion of educational opportunities for children emphasizing the importance of using their education and skills to contribute to their communities.
You hate our public schools as now constituted. Why not take a fresh look at curriculums, teacher education, and the structure and mission of our schools?
A.S. the lead DONKEY CLOWN SOCIALIST has revealed his true colors. Klaus Schwab is a very dangerous person to our Constittional Republic. This is from open Democracy something fishy about the great reset being pushed by Klaus Schwab and the WEF. Here are a few paragraphs.
The idea of stakeholder capitalism and multi-stakeholder partnerships might sound warm and fuzzy, until we dig deeper and realise that this actually means giving corporations more power over society, and democratic institutions less.
The plan from which the Great Reset originated was called the Global Redesign Initiative. Drafted by the WEF after the 2008 economic crisis, the initiative contains a 600-page report on transforming global governance. In the WEF’s vision, “the government voice would be one among many, without always being the final arbiter.” Governments would be just one stakeholder in a multi-stakeholder model of global governance. Harris Gleckman, senior fellow at the University of Massachusetts, describes the report as “the most comprehensive proposal for re-designing global governance since the formulation of the United Nations during World War II.”
Who are these other, non-governmental stakeholders? The WEF, best known for its annual meeting of high-net-worth individuals in Davos, Switzerland, describes itself as an international organization for public-private cooperation. WEF partners include some of the biggest companies in oil (Saudi Aramco, Shell, Chevron, BP), food (Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé), technology (Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple) and pharmaceuticals (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna).
Instead of corporations serving many stakeholders, in the multi-stakeholder model of global governance, corporations are promoted to being official stakeholders in global decision-making, while governments are relegated to being one of many stakeholders. In practice, corporations become the main stakeholders, while governments take a backseat role, and civil society is mainly window dressing.
And just a final cherry on the fascist plan by the WEF look at some of the other players. Bill Gates, George Soros, and all of the big corpoations involved. The WEF has regard to the civilian population they consider them cattle. The elite want to desimate the population so they can rule over a slave world population. All of the current events from Covid, ESG, social media censoring open free speech forums.
I remember learning about a group of people during the Industrial Revolution saying if you want to control the world you need to control four thing.
Energy
Food
Education
Money
Take a look who is part of the WEF the great reset is the destruction of America as we know it. Learn what ESG is about. Learn how it will affect the average civilian. This is what the DONKEY CLOWNS are pushing. As Bill M stated 3 blind mice.
F—JoeBiden posts: ” In practice, corporations become the main stakeholders, while governments take a backseat role, and civil society is mainly window dressing.”
Aren’t you for small government, free enterprise, and deregulation?
Grover Norquist, who founded Americans for Tax Reform in 1985 at the urging of President Reagan, declared in 2001: “I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.”
Another note to the lead DONKEY CLOWN regarding the Catholic Church. As I have said before there is no place for crimes against children by anyone religious or educators. So here is a few lines from a MSM news YAHOO 10/21/22
These crimes occurred throughout various districts across the U.S., and the data does not include the arrests that were not made public. This means those crimes weren’t counted in the analysis, and the number would definitely increase if included.
Among these arrests, a small 16% of the alleged crimes did not involve students, and the other 10% remains unknown. Additionally, it was reported that men, with over 80%, made up the great majority of the arrests.
Cristopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, said the number of instructors who have been arrested for child sex abuse is only a small portion of the overall situation or issue.
“The number of teachers arrested for child sex abuse is just the tip of the iceberg — much as it was for the Catholic Church before widespread exposure and investigation in the early 2000s,” he said, Fox News reports.
“The best available academic research, published by the Department of Education, suggests that nearly 10% of public school students suffer from physical abuse between kindergarten and twelfth grade,” he continued.
Rufo then went deeper into the analysis.
“According to that research, the scale of sexual abuse in the public schools is nearly 100 times greater than that of the Catholic Church,” he said. “The question for critics who seek to downplay the extent of public-school sexual abuse is this: How many arrests need to happen before you consider it a problem? How many children need to be sexually abused by teachers before you consider it a crisis?
So A.S. when will you call out your alumni groomers you fail to call out for crimes. Even YAHOO calls out the crimes. You seem to stewing in a big pot of HYPOCRISY stew. EEEE-HAWWW Donkey clown.
Elaborate on this comment FJB:
” The WEF has regard to the civilian population they consider them cattle. The elite want to desimate the population so they can rule over a slave world population. All of the current events from Covid, ESG, social media censoring open free speech forums.”
noun. dis·sem·i·na·tion di-ˌse-mə-ˈnā-shən. : the act or process of disseminating or spreading something.
What do you mean by the word “desimate”?
If you mean DECIMATE: -“kill, destroy, or remove a large percentage or part of”- Why would they want to kill so many of their slaves? Wouldn’t that guarantee a worldwide rebellion? Do MAGA “thinkers” ever put any thought into the nonsense they post.
Cristopher Rufo is another loon and every time you comment here you remind everyone that you are too.
F+ for debating skills and critical thought.
~~~~~~~~
Christopher Ferguson Rufo (born August 26, 1984)[1] is an American conservative activist[2][3] and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.[4] He is best known for his activism against critical race theory, which he says “has pervaded every aspect of the federal government” and poses “an existential threat to the United States”.[5] He is a former fellow at the Discovery Institute, the Claremont Institute, and The Heritage Foundation, and a former documentary filmmaker.[6][5]
“I wish that people would leave cultural and historical things alone. It’s bad enough that the government has removed many statues and other cultural items in many states, but now it is hitting close to home.”
Too many people seem to have such a lack of understanding, or are indifferent to other peoples feelings and lives in general.
I wonder how Patricia Alexandre would feel about walking past a statue of a man that “owned” her great-grandfather.
OKAY A.S. yes I did mean DECIMATE as I was typing it placed the wrong Decimate. So now we have that clear EEE-HAW
I could ask the same question to the DONKEY CLOWNS do you ever put thought into what you say or do you just repeat the MSM propaganda? Happy NEW YEAR Donkey CLOWNS. The clock starts ticking JAN.1 2023. Looks like congress is going to be busy checking everyones tax returns and business connection. Uh-oh Uncle Joe might have some explaining to do! Navy Pelosi, Chuck U Schumer, Maxine Waters, and the list goes on and on. After all what is good for the goose is good for the gander.
We do, you fool. That’s the difference. We study, are honest with ourselves and enjoy learning and changing as needed.
We aren’t afraid of education. Can you say the same?
Brandies and Big BM isnt it coffee klatch time
Brandon. Its not even noon and you’ve got forensic expert little Chuck D calling u a fool. Well done sir, well done. “We study, are honest with ourselves” yeah claiming to be an expert cyber sleuth is being honest with yourself. Group of phony extreme liberal athiest christian bashers is what they are and always will be.
“You never really know a man until you understand things from his point of view, until you climb into his skin and walk around in it” (Lee, Harper. To Kill a Mockingbird.
Matthew 7:1-6
1 “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
Additional proof there is no god, because if there was, she’d
have Bill, Steve, and lgb walking in the skin of young Black men, people at the border, or Ukrainians being decimated.
Now the three of you can go back to your weekly meetings of dressing up in donkey costumes, while loudly braying out words of stupidity, ignorance indifference, and evil.
Little Stevie Flynn calm your self im thinking you dudes are putting something more in that coffee than just cream what is it with you and Brandies and the hatred of those nasty arhiests?
So show us how honest you are Flynn and provide the quote where anyone said they were an expert cyber sleuth.
How honest are you? Back up your claims. Be a man about it.
Does anyone recall hearing of the world ending threat to the US government and world peace as we know it the WEF – prior to big BMs dump yesterday? Guess these things really do sneak up on you sometimes. bray on donkey boys the hysterics are more than a little entertaining
Times up Flynn (if that’s your real name).
Thanks for again showing your only reason for commenting here is to draw attention to yourself, and provoke others. The mark of the uneducated and simple-minded.
But if that’s your game, you be you.
LOL.
I remember ChuckD telling us he was a cyber expert.
Oh, that really holds a lot of weight.
I remember you telling us you were part black, have a transsexual sister, your daughter was molested, Derek Chauvin was not guilty, you have a high IQ, and you follow the teachings of Jesus.
No you don’t. Otherwise you’d provide the quote. But you won’t and can’t, can you?
geez the herd appears to have run for the hills but I guess when your all pathological liars that happens
I’m past calling them liars because it actually seems like a badge of honor for them. Children do a better job lying, so assuming they are able to hold jobs and interact with humanity, it looks deliberate.
It’s like they start the day asking themselves, “how can I look like an utter fool today?” “how can I do my part to represent the intentionally ignorant?” and “how can I best execute the Peewee Herman doctrine of ‘I’m rubber, you’re glue!’?
But why? Is there some kind of end game? Or is it just nihilism personified?
I repeat:
ANTHONY J SANTO
December 31st, 2022
BM, you are PATHETIC. PLEASE EXPLAIN WHY -so that we can indoctrinate the children with our ideology at an early age…-is not in the quotation marks designating the words of Klaus Shwab. If he actually used those words they would be contained within the quote.
Your link doesn’t work. I clicked on it. Try if you want to see for yourself.
You called me a liar and stupid for stating the obvious. According to your own post, Klaus did not say he indoctrinated children. You and “broken record” F—JoeBiden just can’t stop making yourselves look foolish and uninformed. Give it a rest for the New Year.
Again, if you really believed in Christ’s message you would amend your errant ways, if for no other reason, out of fire of feeling the pain of eternally being burned alive:
Matthew 5:21-22 ESV / 97 helpful votes Helpful Not Helpful
“You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not murder; and whoever murders will be liable to judgment.’ But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother will be liable to judgment; whoever insults his brother will be liable to the council; and whoever says, ‘You fool!’ will be liable to the hell of fire.”
Are you a fool or is it that you just don’t take the Bible seriously? I can call you a fool without fear because I know there is no HELL after death. But you should be very frightened. God is reading these posts; he knows EVERYTHING.
ChuckD, I posted the above before I saw your post. The important point is that we don’t make fools of them, they make fools of themselves. Just look at how BM is totally comfortable ignoring the warning that “whoever says, ‘You fool!’ will be liable to the hell of fire.” Yet he regularly asserts his great faith and belief in the Christian message. Incredible.
Flynn has posted another one of his baseless attacks. Doesn’t he ever get tired of that?
ChuckD
November 23rd, 2022
Secure chain of custody.
Nothing else matters without that, just as it does with voter ballots.
Take it from someone who’s actually performed computer forensics, and done cybersecurity for a living. I promise you that anyone with any computer security creds is laughing out loud at this theater.
It’s only meaningful in your minds, certainly not to a court.
But a boy needs a dream.
Log in to Reply
Steven Flynn
November 23rd, 2022
Yes Chuck, you’re much more qualified than the CBS hired specialist. Cmon man, do better.
Yes. So what? I stand by what i said. I have experience.
Is that all you have?
You and the rest of the BMDC seemed to deny you said it and it’s funny that you didn’t defend yourself, it’s kind of like you are a liar.
ChuckD, I am enjoying “Innumeracy.” Paulos deftly proves his point that innumeracy is as great an obstacle to understanding and reasoning as is illiteracy. All rational people realize the story of Noah’s Ark is a myth. The number of species, the variety of habitats needed by them, the quantity of food and storage issues prove that this story literally did not take place,
I laughed as I read the mathematical evidence he presented to debunk any notion that the story is literal, as it had never occurred to me. To cover all the highest peaks in the world the rain would have to have fallen at 15 inches an hour. Certainly enough rain to make it impossible for Noah and his family to bail the water out! Yet, we have people seriously looking for remnants of the Ark on Mt. Ararat.
BM, exaggeration to make a point is a form of lying. FACT: ChuckD never said he was “an expert cyber sleuth.” He did cybersecurity for a living and that gives him far more credibility than you and Steve have on any topic. You are a “Raca”!
Your repeated posts attacking individuals rather than logical, fact based opinions to support your views, only makes you a legitimate target for the same treatment.
“RACA!”
Speaking of being a liar, tell us what percent Black you are Bill. – And your soul doesn’t count.
Marincic, wtf are you talking about?
Which category of people does Marincic fit into?
“Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.”
Enough said.
man Big BM and side kick Robin sound worse than my 5 year old granddaughters oh wait did I say they were 4 last month sounds like a little poly anna but big BM is still a liar so the dude worked in cyber security and knew expert level people point? just because you cant read and properly interrupt a simple statement that’s just another short coming not like he said he won an election but you dynamic duo do you … off to the bat cave!
“Take it from someone who’s actually performed computer forensics, and done cybersecurity for a living. I promise you that anyone with any computer security creds is laughing out loud at this theater.” – Little Chuck D. – Actually Im laughing because Little Chuck made this wild claim comparing his knowledge to a company that does it on a very high level. Just be you Little Chuck, no need to embelish who you are bud. Insecurity is a really bad trait to have and lying about saying it is another bad trait. Your game needs work sir.
Marincic, it’s not “kind of like (I’m) a liar”. It about your avoiding my point about a secure, clean chain of custody of the evidence.
I looked up the credentials of the expert and I believe they’re real (as I believe I’ve already said). That doesn’t mean he’s not a shill for the Republicans though, which is further to my point.
Let’s first look at the timing:
This correspondent, not a CBS correspondent actually, gets an expert to provide an expert opinion just days after the Republicans attain a very tenuous, and nearly useless hold on the House. The Republicans who seem to have only one agenda item; to punish Joe Biden and the Democrats. How convenient that CBS produces this schlock then. How typically ham-handed by the Republicans.
But more tangibly, this expert makes no acknowledgement that there was no, nada, zippo assurance that the laptop and hard drive in question followed a secure chain of custody. That was so-o-o-o important to you regarding ballots though. Not now? Huh.
And let’s go back to the now famous letter signed by all the intelligence officials, WHICH DID NOT SAY WHAT IT WAS, BUT WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE.
But we all know you would much rather believe Vladimir Putin before believing our intelligence community, wouldn’t you? How insane is that.
What you think is some kind of revelation, by one single person, supersedes the greatest intelligence agencies in the world, all because it supports your lust for revenge. The CBS “report” was Kabuki. Theater to rile up rubes like you and Flynn and the other lapdog here.
You’re being played. The Republican Party is being played and there will come a time when you see that and then you really put your tails between your legs.
little Steviecalm your self you keep spinning that big find no one cares you can dwell on it at the next coffee klatch with your Big BM you just sound more ridiculous than usual read your “find” again dude grasp at that big win – to the bat cave!
Thanks Mr. Santo. And back at you, Yuval Noah Harari was just a guest on the Freakonomics podcast for a full hour. Find it here:
freakonomicsDOTcom/series/freakonomics-radio/
I have a box set of Sapien and Homo Deus in my Amazon shopping cart right now.
I care Bob / Christophe, thats all that matters.
i know you care little stevie thats what make it so comically enjoyable to watch you flounder about arms flailing like a whirling dervish- but isnt it ornamental to the bat duo?- off to the bat cave to try to solve that one!?
Klaus Schwab 12/27/2022 @9:40 PM WEF Forum speech.
Klaus Schwab :
“our education initiative… we have Cisco… and practically all the big names… we will revolutionize education…we will retrain the teachers… we will put a new curriculum in place”
… so that we can indoctrinate the children with our ideology at an early age
His words not mine. It is what it is.
While you are at it look at transhumanism and Klaus Schwab:
Ubiquitous, mobile supercomputing. Intelligent robots. Self-driving cars. Neuro-technological brain enhancements. Genetic editing. The evidence of dramatic change is all around us and it’s happening at exponential speed.
Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, has been at the centre of global affairs for over four decades. He is convinced that we are at the beginning of a revolution that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and relate to one another, which he explores in his new book, The Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Makes it sound like a good thing. Until they stop letting you think for yourself.
Mark of the beast disguised as so beneficial to humans. This what Klaus is about absolute evil.
Complicated things scare you, don’t they F___youBiden?
Little Chuck’s like a little barking Chihuahua, Brandon. He barks and barks and barks and tries to bite bite bite but at the end of the day, he’s still a little yapping Chihuahua.
It’s really a pity that someone like you, who seems to have an active brain and certainly an active imagination, can’t muster anything more than the raging drivel you post here.
What a waste of neurons and synapses.
But, let’s see another example..
What you don’t say and what you do say defines you MAGA supremacists.
By not calling out Trump for the obvious criminal scum bag he is you three have absolutely no credibility for anything you say that is politically or racially related.
As far as Jesus goes, your words certainly prove you to be the Antichrist hypocrites you are.
You forgot “In my opinion” Louis. If being credible is thinking and believing like you, then I’ll take a hard pass on that. You have a public hatred for Jesus, why? Is that what it takes to be an extreme liberal athiest? What are you scared of Louis?
If I claim to be a cyber expert and I’m really not, is that considered credible in the world of Louis Restifo?
Mr. Flynn 🤡 still waiting for my answer. Do you believe the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from Trump? A yes or no will do.
Mr. Bill 🤡 the more you comment the more stupid you look for Trump. Limit yourself to 2 or 3 stupid comments a day. Anything lengthy you post I skim over. Try not quantifying your comments and make them short and factual if you can. The lies you spread will not become facts the more you say them. Only the people who are stupid for Trump will believe them. So it makes it just unnecessary babble …Oh and Happy New year….Honk your clown horn tonight at midnight
I think I get it Flynn. For you, everything you hear, turn it up to 11.
Got a bee in your bonnet? “It’s a beehive in my bonnet!”
Got your panties in a twist? “It’s a mega atomic wedgie with my panties!”
Someone says they drive a taxi for a living? “What makes you so great to drive Formula 1? Hmmm?”
It’s become very clear. You see a bug on the floor and you wonder how the bears got in.
Here’s the thing Flynn, and maybe you’ll reach a professional level of something, someday and understand:
If I’m a professional chef, I have a basis to critique Jacques Pépin. I’m not a chef so I shut my mouth and enjoy the fine food he produces.
If I were a professional rock drummer I’d have cred to critique John Bonham. I’m not a rock drummer so I just enjoy the thunder he could lay down.
See what I’m getting at? Of course you do. And you did, but you need to hate. I have several decades of internet, computer and related technologies experience that includes a couple years in cybersecurity for a government agency. I do know what I’m talking about and I’ll talk circles around you on that subject any time. I have a sound basis from which to criticize your sad chance to attack President Biden and the Democrats; the now-sacred Hunter Biden laptop that you worship like the Ark of the Covenant. There was no control over where the evidence went so that evidence is tainted, and unreliable. In the real world here on earth, it doesn’t matter what your expert says.
I’m not anything other than very experienced, and that qualifies me to comment. But rather than address my criticism, you act like a child, like all the rest of you, and attack the messenger. Donald wouldn’t have it any other way, eh?
Monkey see, monkey do.
LOL!
You’re wrong Steven. I absolutely have no hatred for Jesus. Actually it’s quite the opposite. I believe Jesus was a great man, that’s it. Don’t hold your breath waiting for a resurrection.
So many of his, as expressed in the Bible , teachings are about love, compassion, generosity and help for fellow man, people in need. No exclusions for minorities or homeless migrants. That’s why I call you religious hypocrites.
At this point in my life, short of the loss of freedom and equal opportunity for all future generations, I’m “scared” of nothing including death.
Yes I am an atheist, so I don’t live my life, pretending to be someone that I’m not. I’m not concerned about ending up in heaven or hell. I do the best I can, with the cards of life I was dealt, for those around me while I’m still breathing. I also realize I’m no more significant than anyone ever born on this planet. That’s it.
I answered your questions, now answer mine: Why don’t you call trump out for the piece of sh – t he is?
Steven, I’ll post this 10 times a day if necessary until you give an honest, no deflection, no BS answer.
I answered your questions, now answer mine: Why don’t you call trump out for the piece of sh – t he is?
If you’ll post 30 times a day then I’ll tell you Louis. Deal?
We’ll at least you admit to him being a piece of
sh -t
There’s only three answers as to why people don’t call him out on it:
1) They’re completely stupid and they actually believe that he could do the impossible by bringing back the ability of someone supporting a family of four, a house and a car with a job of putting lug-nuts on a 1956 Buick in Detroit. MAGA
2) You’re greedy, rich and and your main concern, above all, is making money, and therefore you love his stacked deck of tax advantages for the rich and powerful.
3) You’re a White supremacist, bigoted, racist, who is afraid of losing white privilege.
I don’t think you’re quite that stupid or rich. Hmmm, door number 3?
Or they dont bend over to a clown extreme liberal athiests demands. – Door number 4.
Demands of equality? So which god do you think should I believe in?
Oh no, a BMDC is getting his butt handed to him by Steve and Brandon. A horn blows three times and I hear in the distance. “Bring in the clowns” LOL and Lou and the rest of the DCs swarm like flies on Biden.
Listening to these people is like going to a circus, when things went bad or wrong they immediately brought in the clowns. Just like Biden‘s cabinet is full of clowns the daily gazette forum page is full of clowns. Heeeeeee Haaaaaaaaaw