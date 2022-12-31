Letters to the Editor Saturday, Dec. 31

Article Audio:

Ranked voting lets people have power



I would like to support the comments in the Dec. 24 letter by Thomas Benson (“Ranked choice may improve our politics”) and echo the prescient comments of a fellow co-worker that America has become the land of the “Golden Rule.” Those who have the gold make the rules.

The documents that were intended to define our democracy begin with the words “We the people” not “We the rich.”

Think about it when it comes time to vote.

Jeffrey Warrick

Niskayuna

Respect traditions like Indian mascots



I wish that people would leave cultural and historical things alone.

It’s bad enough that the government has removed many statues and other cultural items in many states, but now it is hitting close to home.

I am proud to say that I attended Mohonasen Central Schools, as well as my children and grandchildren. We are definitely Mohonasen proud.

I fail to see why some feel the need to take away many years of rich history and acknowledgment of our Native American region.

I think that it is a great thing that our Native Americans were chosen to represent our educational institutions.

I have not heard of any tribe complaining about the choice of names and the mascots chosen to represent. I am sure other schools like Shenendehowa and Iroquois among others feel likewise.

Our region was founded by our Native American friends. I believe they are honored with our choice of school names and mascots. They are meant to show respect and appreciation for the Native American culture in our area.

As far as the Mohonasen mascot, the Warriors, how can anyone misconstrue the meaning of this mascot? When you think of a warrior, don’t you think of a strong and brave person? There is, nor has there ever been, any other representation of the warrior.

I am sure he was chosen with great respect and admiration. Our schools honor their rich culture and history, striving to represent them the best way they can, proudly.

Patricia Alexandre

Schenectady

To boost soccer, play during spring



Like a lot of other people I watched our men’s team compete in the World Cup.

As usual we didn’t clear the knockout round. The announcers said the team was on the way up and should get better.

However they say this every time. We’ll never be more than competitive.

Unlike our women’s team, our best athletes aren’t playing. Imagine the team we’d have if there was no football. Look at the defensive backs, ends, running backs and quarterbacks who would have grown up playing soccer. We’d have to field a superior team.

Our women’s team is always among the best in the world because there is no other sport that drains away the best women athletes.

There’s no way we can stop playing football. How about we go about it differently?

Football and soccer are both played in the fall. Keep football as a fall sport, since the equipment would prohibit playing in the warmer weather.

Play soccer in the spring. Many boys play multiple sports. This allows a football player the opportunity to play soccer.

He might find that he’s more successful and would wish to continue. On the other hand, it could give him a better appreciation for the game of soccer.

When I was young, I couldn’t afford to play golf. As I got older and had the time and money to take up golf, I developed an appreciation for the game. I’m not very good, but I can watch a golf tournament on TV and enjoy it.

Pete Pidgeon

Scotia

