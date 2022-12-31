LOOKING BACK: Racial tensions engulf Schenectady City Council

EDITOR’S NOTE: This weekend, The Daily Gazette is looking back at some of the top regional stories from 2022.

SCHENECTADY — Long-simmering tensions between city lawmakers reached a boiling point this year, resulting in months of infighting that culminated in a public falling out that delved into name-calling and accusations of racism.

In a year where the Schenectady City Council received criticism for its handling of millions in coronavirus-relief funds and failure to do much else, the growing schism between lawmakers may arguably be the biggest take away from the last 12-months.

But issues between lawmakers didn’t materialize overnight or even during the course of the calendar year. Problems can be traced back to last year’s election cycle that was marred by racial undertones, accusations of suppression and calls for new party leadership.

Things came to a head in August 2021, when a campaign announcement hosted by a slate of then-candidates of color was disrupted by another candidate, Doreen Ditoro, and her supporters.

The incident, which saw David Ditoro, Doreen Ditoro’s former husband, shove a sign into the face of former Schenectady County Democratic Chairman Joe Landry, set the tone leading into November’s election that resulted in the most racially diverse City Council in history.

Marion Porterfield, Damonni Farley and Carl Williams, who are Black, all won seats on the council, along with John Mootoovern, who is Guyanes. Ditoro was also elected.

But problems began to emerge in March, when Councilman John Mootooveren, in an interview with The Daily Gazette, accused the council’s white members — including Ditoro, John Polimeni and Carmel Patrick — of fueling racist remarks some individuals were lobbing at the council’s members of color during public comment periods.

All three denied the allegation.

In the months that followed, lawmakers passed a number of procedural items and approved a $300,000 contract that would expand the presence of police in city schools, but had no major legislative accomplishments to boost. Conversations around tackling speeding, reducing litter and cracking down on noise — all perennial issues facing city residents — were discussed, but no legislative action was taken.

Lawmakers did allocate more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to more than two dozen projects, including park upgrades and local nonprofits to tackle a range of issues from food insecurity to homelessness, but the allocation process was widely criticized by community members and even lawmakers admitted efforts to be inclusive and transparent did not work as intended.

Polimeni was the most critical of the process, voting against both funding resolutions while accusing other council members of casting aside problems facing the city to fund political allies.

In October, divisions between lawmakers widened further following the last-minute cancellation of a town hall-style meeting the council agreed to scheduled months earlier to gather input from residents on issues pertaining to housing.

Polimeni released a statement in response to the cancellation, accusing the council’s members of color of conspiring to exclude the body’s white members by canceling and rescheduling the meeting without their input.

Williams later accepted responsibility for canceling the meeting over a family illness, but not before releasing a statement to TALK 1300 AM criticizing Polimeni for his remarks and his past history of ostracizing the council’s members of color. Polimeni later publicly apologize to Mootooveren and Farley for accussing them of playing a role in the canceled meeting.

What followed was a a City Council meeting that saw lawmakers accuse each other of racism and playing the “race card” in order to get what they wanted.

Polimeni also criticized Williams for his policies, which he said would have a negative impact on the city and was the root of disagreement between council members.

In the weeks that followed the public falling out, council members agreed to complete implicit bias training and discussed the possibility of taking anti-racism training.

Meanwhile, city Republicans have sought to capitalize on the infighting heading into next year’s elections, with the party’s chairman, Matt Nelligan, announcing this week a mayoral bid to unseat Mayor Gary McCarthy, who announced earlier this year he will be seeking a fourth term.

Four City Council seats will also be up for grabs, including those held by Polimeni and Patrick. Williams and Ditoro will also have to run for reelection. None have announced their intentions to run so far.

