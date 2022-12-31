Poor shooting dooms UAlbany in men’s basketball defeat

TROY – UAlbany started hot, but quickly cooled off in a 67-51 loss to New Hampshire on Saturday in both squad’s America East men’s basketball opener, at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Great Danes (0-1 America East, 5-11 overall) started 3 for 5 from the field, with New Hampshire starting 4 for 4 and leading 11-6 at the first media timeout.

Then the wheels fell off for UAlbany, which went six and a half minutes without a field goal midway through the first half. New Hampshire’s lead ballooned to 37-14 with 3:27 left in the first half. The Wildcats led 41-18 at halftime, shooting 48.3% from the field, while UAlbany was at 25%.

“There is a duty that we have as a program to get out and compete, play the right way,” UAlbany coach Dwayne Killings said in a release. “We did not do it.”

The closest UAlbany got in the second half was 20 points, down 48-28 at the under-12 media timeout. The Great Danes improved to 46.2% shooting from the field in the second half, but they were unable to climb out of a hole that had grown too deep.

Nick Johnson and Clarence Daniels led New Hampshire (1-0, 6-7) with 17 points apiece.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led UAlbany with 15 points and a team-high three steals. Da’Kquan Davis added 11 points. Tairi Ketner led the team in rebounds with nine.

“They broke us,” Killings said. “They broke us at home, and that is unacceptable.”

UAlbany next takes the court at UMBC 7 p.m. Thursday.

