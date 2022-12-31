Schenectady council weighs historic zoning change for Masonic Temple

SCHENECTADY — The century-old former Masonic Temple on State Street is under consideration for an Overlay Historic District Zoning designation, with a public hearing on the matter set for the new year.

The property at 308 State St. contains four consolidated parcels which include the Masonic Temple, the former Chamber of Commerce and the former Rudnick’s Clothing Store buildings.

During the Schenectady City Council meeting on Dec. 27, the board set a public hearing for Jan. 9 to gather community input on the potential rezoning.

If the historic overlay designation is approved, no exterior alteration, renovation or construction could take place on the site without prior Historic Commission approval.

City Council President Marion Porterfield said the potential rezoning would help maintain the historic character of the site, with the temple originally constructed in 1912.

“This doesn’t mean that the developer or owner can’t do what they want to with the building, but it does mean that they’re going to have to take some additional steps,” Porterfield said on Friday. “This particular building is pretty close to our historic district. There’s another building across the road in the Wedgeway that we’re trying to preserve. This is just to make sure we take precautions to try to preserve as much history in Schenectady as possible.”

In a letter to the city council, Schenectady County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Zawacki asked the board to approve the zoning designation.

“The Schenectady County Historical Society urges you to designate Overlay Historic zoning for the four parcels at 308 State St.,” Zawacki wrote. “These buildings meet all the criteria for local historic designation. Crucially, the buildings also contribute to the character, beauty and legacy of downtown Schenectady.”

The state Historic Preservation Office has listed the temple site as eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

At the council’s Dec. 19 City Development and Planning Committee meeting, Gloria Kishton, Chairperson of the Schenectady Heritage Foundation, told the council that the rezoning would not hinder future development at the site.

“The only thing it really does is to add Schenectady’s Historic District Commission as a public entity that will oversee any changes to the exterior of a property that has this zoning,” she said. “It’s actually no different than any other historic district or landmark building in the city. It does not change any of the uses that are allowed by the law under the current zoning and it doesn’t restrict what you can do with your property at all.”

Kishton noted that securing the zoning change would allow the property to access historic tax credit programs.

The temple, which was designed by architect William Neil Smith, features Neoclassical and Italian Renaissance Revival architecture.

“Historic structures like 308 State St. are vital witnesses to the aesthetic and cultural history of Schenectady and give people a sense of place and connection to the past,” Zawacki wrote.

