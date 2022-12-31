Three of the Capital Region’s Division I basketball teams will be in action Sunday, including a Siena men’s program that’s seeking a 3-0 start in MAAC play.

The Saints tip off at 2 p.m. at Fairfield, which is coming off a 19-point win Friday against Marist and has won four of its last five games.

“They’re going to be tough,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said of Fairfield, after his team’s Friday win at Quinnipiac. “They’re going to be physical. They’re going to defend. We have to be ready.”

Against Marist, Fairfield led 28-24 at halftime before putting together a 45-30 second half during which the Stags’ lead grew to as many as 29 points. TJ Long scored a game-high 25 points in the win, but is just Fairfield’s third-leading scorer on the season at 9.2 points per game. Supreme Cook is head coach Jay Young’s top scorer at 13.2 points per game, and he also leads Fairfield in rebounding at 8.4.

Like Fairfield (2-1 MAAC, 6-7 overall), Siena (2-0, 8-5) put together a fantastic second half in its Friday win. The Saints were down four points at halftime, then scored a season-high 52 points in the second half to surge to their third consecutive win. Javian McCollum returned from an ankle injury to score 25 points in that victory, while three other Saints reached double figures in the win.

Starting wing Jayce Johnson (knee) left Friday’s game with an injury, and Maciariello said the fifth-year senior will “probably” miss the matchup against Fairfield. If Johnson is unable to play Sunday, it’s likely regular reserves Michael Eley and Jordan Kellier — who combined for 20 points against Quinnipiac — will see extended minutes.

Siena last started 3-0 in MAAC play when it began the conference slate 6-0 during the 2020-21 season.

UALBANY WOMEN HEAD TO NEW HAMPSHIRE

Fresh off a statement win to start America East women’s basketball play, UAlbany (1-0, 7-8) heads on the road to play at 2 p.m. against a New Hampshire (0-1, 5-8) club coming off a double-digit loss to NJIT.

After a non-conference slate during which the Great Danes never had their full complement of players available, full-strength UAlbany won 60-46 against fellow conference contender Vermont. The Great Danes led by as many as 18 points in the victory, in which Ellen Hahne led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds.

UAlbany has won its last six games against New Hampshire. The Great Danes swept the regular-season series each of the last two seasons, and they eliminated the Wildcats from the last two conference tournaments.

SAINTS PLAY CANISIUS

The Siena women’s basketball team (1-1, 7-5) hosts Canisius (2-1, 5-7) at UHY Center for a 1 p.m. MAAC matchup.

The Saints are expected to be led by assistant coach Terry Primm, who guided Siena to a 68-44 win Thursday at Rider the day it was announced that Siena had opened an investigation following accusations that women’s basketball head coach Jim Jabir made racially insensitive and misogynistic remarks. Jabir has “step[ped] aside from coaching the team until this investigation is complete.”

The Saints had four players in double figures against Rider, and were led by Emina Selimovic with a career-best 16 points and nine rebounds.

Contact Michael Kelly at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMichaelKelly.

