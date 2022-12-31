Tremendous highlights, unforgettable moments, and memorable firsts and lasts dotted the Capital Region’s sports landscape in 2022.

As 2023 arrives, here are 10 of the defining sports stories from the past year in our area.

UNION MEN’S HOCKEY MAKES COACHING CHANGE

Following an investigation into his coaching style, Union men’s hockey head coach Rick Bennett resigned after 11 seasons leading the team, and 17 years with the program overall. Bennett led the Dutchmen to two NCAA Frozen Four appearances, winning it all in 2014. Assistant coach John Ronan ran the team for the final 17 games of the 2021-22 season. On April 15, Union named Clarkson associate head coach Josh Hauge as its new head coach.

HIGH SCHOOL MILESTONES

High school sports produced a host of major highlights and milestones, including Schalmont girls’ basketball winning its first state championship in March behind Class B state tournament MVP Payton Graber, and the Shenendehowa boys’ and girls’ volleyball programs winning their first state titles less than 24 hours apart in late November. In December, the Saratoga Springs girls’ cross country program — competing as Kinetic Running Club — won the Nike Cross Nationals championship in Portland, Oregon. Other programs made the deepest runs in their history, including Niskayuna football’s first-ever Section II championship, with coach and alumnus Brian Grastorf leading the Silver Warriors to the Class A state semifinals, and Duanesburg girls’ basketball winning its first area title and reaching the Class C state semis.

UALBANY WOMEN GET BACK TO BIG DANCE

The UAlbany women’s basketball program returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017 when the Great Danes, led by a 20-point performance off the bench from Morgan Haney, knocked off Maine in the America East Conference tournament championship game. Head coach Colleen Mullen’s team ended up as a No. 16 seed, bowing out 81-53 in the first round against a Lousiville team that went on to reach the Final Four.

KILLINGS SCANDAL ROCKS UALBANY

Dwayne Killings’ first season as UAlbany men’s basketball head coach was shrouded with controversy, as at the end of March the school opened an investigation that eventually “substantiated” there was “inappropriate physical contact between Coach Killings and a student-athlete,” prior to a game during the 2021-22 season. Killings kept his job, but was suspended for five games in the 2022-23 season. In November, the now-former player — Luke Fizulich — filed a lawsuit in federal court against Killings, athletic director Mark Benson and the university.

SYRACUSE MEN’S LACROSSE FINALLY VISITS ALBANY

After trying for several years, UAlbany’s men’s lacrosse coach Scott Marr was successful in getting national powerhouse Syracuse to visit Tom & Mary Casey Stadium. On April 7, before 3,688 fans — in rainy conditions, UAlbany played one of its better games of the season, defeating the Orange 14-12. It was the first time in 20 meetings that Syracuse traveled to the Capital Region.

UNION MEN’S LACROSSE REACHES NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Led by a good collection of fifth-years and seniors, the Union men’s lacrosse team reached its first national title game, where it met Liberty League foe Rochester Institute of Technology for the Division III title. The Dutchmen led at halftime, but lost 12-10. Union finished its season with an 18-3 record, 10 USILA All-Americans and a slew of school records.

SUMMER AT SARATOGA

The 154th Saratoga Race Course meet totaled $878,211,963 in wagers from all sources, smashing the record of $815,508,063 from 2021. Total paid admission for the 40-day meet also topped 1 million for the seventh straight year, not including 2020, when fans were barred from the grounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stars in 2022 included Whitney winner Life Is Good; Malathaat, who finished second to her chief rival, Clairiere in the Shuvee, but came back to beat her in the Personal Ensign; Epicenter, who swept the Jim Dandy and Travers; the 3-year-old filly Nest, who swept the Coaching Club American Oaks and Alabama; and Jackie’s Warrior, who became the only horse to win a Grade I stakes at Saratoga three years in a row when he won the Alfred G. Vanderbilt. He was later upset by Cody’s Wish in the Forego.

Irad Ortiz Jr. and Chad Brown won the respective championships for most wins by a jockey and trainer, but Brown’s meet was overshadowed by his arrest on Aug. 17 on a misdemeanor obstruction of breathing charge stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in Saratoga Springs. The Mechanicville native accepted a reduced charge in Saratoga City Court in November.

WOMEN BREAKING THE MOLD

Bethlehem soccer star Claire Hutton took what’s believed to be an unprecedented leap in Section II circles this fall when the University of North Carolina-commit joined — and started for — her school’s boys’ soccer team, rather than remain in the Eagles’ girls’ program. Mohonasen named Lindsay Steenland as its new boys’ basketball coach, and is believed to be the first woman to lead a boys’ varsity basketball program in the area since Dorothy Douglas at Hoosick Falls in the 1943-44 season. There were also bold, new steps taken for emerging high school girls’ sports, as this winter featured the competitive debut of the first girls’ wrestling and girls’ ice hockey teams in Section II. Niskayuna graduate Kayla Treanor embarked on her first season as the women’s lacrosse head coach at Syracuse University this past spring, and in June her younger sister Alyssa was named the new head coach at Union College.

NOTABLE COACHES STEP ASIDE

Shortly after the end of the 2022 football season, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake head coach Matt Shell announced he was stepping away after a 21-season run. During his tenure, Shell transformed the Spartans into the preeminent power in Section II Class A football, winning 10 area championships, appearing in 14 Section II Super Bowls and capturing a state title in 2012. The 2022 high school baseball season was the first since 1975 not to feature Craig Phillips, who stepped away at Fort Plain following a NYSPHSAA-record 806 wins and two state titles, with Dale Smith taking the reins. Scotia-Glenville had a new girls’ soccer coach in 2022, as Maggie Healy replaced Lise Williams, who stepped away following 297 wins and three area titles in 21 years.

ALBANY CUP RETURNS

After a five-year absence, Siena and UAlbany men’s basketball reached an agreement to bring back the programs’ Albany Cup rivalry. In the first game of the renewed series, Siena used a huge second-half surge behind Javian McCollum and Andrew Platek to pick up a 75-62 victory in a “neutral-site” game at MVP Arena.

