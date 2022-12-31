The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union hockey’s 3-2 win over New Hampshire

By Ken Schott |
Union freshman goalie Kyle Chauvette made 34 saves in the Dutchmen's 3-2 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday at Messa Rink.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 3-2 non-conference win over New Hampshire on Saturday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews with Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Kyle Chauvette, John Prokop and Liam Robertson.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

