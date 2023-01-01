Letters to the Editor Sunday, Jan. 1

Article Audio:

We must act now to take responsibility



At 76, I cannot help but reflect on the changes I’ve seen. I grew up in Sunday school, church, choirs, Youth Fellowship, and Girl Scouts.

Sunday was a Family Day although today all I hear is “But the times, they have changed.” Well, whose fault is that?

It’s amazing every problem is always someone else’s fault, and very few accept responsibility for their actions.

The first song we learned in Sunday school was “Jesus loves the little children. All the children of the world. Red and yellow, Black and White, they are precious in His sight.”

Apparently, all except for the Jewish, Blacks, Asians, Middle-Easterners, Indigenous Americans and any Whites who don’t agree with you.

Gosh, we’ve come such a long way in our professed religious principles, haven’t we?

I visited the Linz Concentration Camp in Austria in 1965.

It was the most horrific place I’ve ever been.

Twenty years after it was liberated, you could still smell burning flesh from the Holocaust.

Long ago I found a poem I never forgot, “It is not what he has, nor what he does, that directly expresses the worth of a man, but what he is.”

Yes, it’s integrity and character lacking in so many today.

We live for today and figure someone else will bail us out and clean up our mess tomorrow.

I myself don’t put much stock in the easy way out; not in the long run because I believe “There is always a day of reckoning.”

Some way, somehow.

Karen L. Hazzard

Johnstown

Gazette continues to serve its readers well



Props to The Daily Gazette. While many newspapers are taking things out of their respective newspapers, The “DG” still puts out a quality product. Andrew Waite has been a great addition; his column on Stewart’s brought me chuckles and I’m sure many other readers. Local newspapers need to be local and bringing on Waite was the proper move.

I don’t ski, but I always read Ski Tales just to see what’s going on in that world. The same goes for the Bob Weiner’s bowling column and the recent addition of Mike MacAdam’s running column. If newspapers are going to survive, you can’t reduce it, or go to print at 9 p.m. before the 7 p.m. sports contests are complete. And who doesn’t appreciate Bob Cudmore.

The Coloring Contest is what prompted me to write in. When they were younger, my two daughters participated in it, and it just is a wonderful thing for your paper to do. Seeing the pictures and the quotes of Makaela and Lena were beyond cool, it was like they played in a big game and emerged victorious. Props to Jeff Wilkin.

Keep up the good work in 2023 and beyond.

John Furgele

Delmar

