With a new week — and year — underway, here are five events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

SARATOGA COUNTY TO HOLD ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors will hold its organizational meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 4. During the meeting, the board will nominate and select its next chairman. Moreau Town Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz was the chairman for 2022. The next chairman will discuss goals for the new year and a vice-chairperson will be elected. The next board chairperson will also make any appointments. Any new resolutions, such as the meeting schedule and rules of the board, will be voted on. The meeting will be live-streamed and recorded.

— Shenandoah Briere

FREE WEDDING EXPO COMING TO ALBANY MARRIOTT

The 38th Annual Wedding Expo at the Albany Marriott Hotel on Wolf Road will take place Sunday, Jan. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. The event, which is put on by 518 Expos and The Wedding Group Bridal Shows, will feature more than 100 exhibits and wedding professionals. Admission is free, but those interested in attending must register in advance. The event will take place at the Albany Marriott located at 189 Wolf Rd. in Colonie. For more information, visit 518expos.com.

— Chad Arnold

MEET YOUR HISTORIAN

Meet with Schenectady County Historian Bill Buell at the Scotia Branch Library. Starting Jan. 3, your local historian will be available the first Tuesday of each month to assist anyone looking for help with local history research. The monthly events will take place from noon until 2 p.m. at the Scotia Branch Library located at 14 Mohawk Ave. in Scotia.

— Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge

FULL MOON WOLF WALK

A Full Moon Wolf Walk will be held on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Mabee Farm Historic Site in Rotterdam Junction at 5 p.m. Celebrate the wolf moon with a short illuminated walk in the woods of Woestyne. Tickets cost $12 for attendees over the age of 12. Following the walk, a fire will be lit at the inn’s historic fireplace. Warm drinks will be served to fight off the night chill. For more information, visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

— Ted Remsnyder

MAAC HOMESTAND FOR SIENA

After returning to MAAC play this past weekend with a two-game swing through Connecticut against Quinnipiac and Fairfield, Siena men’s basketball will spend this coming weekend back on its home court at MVP Arena.

The Saints start their weekend homestand Friday at 7 p.m. against Saint Peter’s, the first meeting between the two programs since the Peacocks’ unprecedented trip to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight last March. Siena then hosts Rider on Sunday at 2 p.m. in what will be Siena’s fourth annual Sensory Friendly and Autism Awareness Game.

— Adam Shinder

