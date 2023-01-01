Saratoga Springs

New Year’s Day water main break prompts boil water advisory in Saratoga Springs

By Tyler A. McNeil |
A look at Saratoga Springs City Hall.
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

A look at Saratoga Springs City Hall.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A water main break around Excelsior and East avenues Sunday is expected to impact living conditions for the next few days in Saratoga Springs.

Until further notice, the city advises residents to boil tap water before consumption or drink bottled water. 

Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works fixed the damage on Sunday.

“Water has been restored,” Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub tweeted Sunday night. “A HUGE shout out to the @SaratogaDPW crew. This was a significant break and the team got after it.”

The boiled water advisory, first sent out Sunday morning, is expected to remain in effect until two days after the state Department of Health Office in Glens Falls OKs “satisfactory” results.

Golub didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-527-7659 or [email protected] Also follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil.

