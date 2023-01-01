Siena men’s basketball improves to 3-0 in MAAC with win at Fairfield

Article Audio:

It got more interesting late than expected, but Siena made the necessary crunch-time plays Sunday to earn a 70-61 MAAC men’s basketball road win against Fairfield and a 3-0 start in league play.

At Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut, the Saints enjoyed a lead for 94.3% of the action and a double-digit lead for more than half the contest, but the Stags found themselves down only two points with two minutes to go after a TJ Long 3-pointer.

“We made it a battle,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said in a post-game interview clip posted to the Saints’ social-media account.

After Long’s 3, Fairfield missed two shots that would’ve tied the game, the second of which Siena center Jackson Stormo blocked. On the ensuing possession, a free throw from Michael Eley started a game-closing 7-0 run for Siena, which received a trio of key hustle plays during that stretch.

“Proud of our guys. To go 2-0 on a road swing, we’ll take it and we’ll go back to Loudonville, but we still have some things to clean up,” said Maciariello, whose club won Friday at Quinnipiac as part of its current four-game winning streak.

Siena (3-0 MAAC, 9-5 overall) received a team-high 16 points from Michael Eley off the bench, while Stormo scored 15 and Jared Billups added 10. Eduardo Lane and Jordan Kellier each contributed eight points, while Javian McCollum scored seven.

Long led Fairfield (2-2, 6-8) with a game-high 19 points.

A fast start fueled Siena on its way to a 36-27 halftime lead. After Fairfield scored the game’s first two points, Siena scored the next 11 and held a double-digit lead for the majority of the first half despite McCollum — the team’s leading per-game scorer — only contributing two points and Stormo, the club’s second-leading scorer, limited to 10 minutes due to foul trouble.

Off the bench, though, Eley had 10 points in the first half and was one of five Saints to make multiple baskets as Siena made 15 of 24 shots in its first half of 2023. Meanwhile, Fairfield only made 11 of 29 shots in the first half, was 0 of 6 from 3-point territory and 5 of 12 from the foul line.

For the game, Siena made 28 of 52 shots and Fairfield made 23 of 60. Siena had 13 turnovers and Fairfield had 12, and the Stags gave themselves some extra chances with 14 offensive rebounds to Siena’s six.

Siena led by as many as 16 points in the second half and never relinquished its lead after halftime, but the Saints found themselves in a single-possession game with a minute to go. After Stormo’s block led to a 1 of 2 trip to the foul line for Eley to put Siena up 64-61 with less than 50 seconds to play, Eley knocked the ball away from Fairfield’s Caleb Fields on the ensuing possession and Siena’s Michael Baer collected the steal. Billups then missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Baer grabbed the offensive rebound to extend a possession that ended with McCollum making a pair from the foul line.

After a timeout, Billups intercepted Fairfield’s inbounds pass, was fouled and moved Siena’s lead to 68-61 with two free throws. Sandwiched between two more Siena defensive stops, a two-handed jam from Billups with 10.7 seconds left finished the game’s scoring.

“I thought we made winning plays,” Maciariello said.

Siena played Sunday without starting wing player Jayce Johnson, who appeared to hurt his knee in Friday’s victory and was described as day to day. Kellier started in Johnson’s place, and was effective until he picked up a fourth foul in the first minute of the second half and mostly sat the rest of the way.

For Eley, the league’s reigning MAAC Rookie of the Week, Sunday’s outing was the fourth in a row with double-digit scoring. The freshman guard has averaged 13.5 points per game during that stretch, and his 16 points Sunday matched his career-high total. On the season, Eley’s scoring average of 8.2 points per game ranks fourth on the Saints, behind McCollum (17.1), Stormo (13.2) and Andrew Platek (10.4).

“We have some pieces,” Maciariello said, “and now we’ve got to continue to grow them.”

The win at Fairfield was Siena’s ninth in a row in the series between the schools.

Siena’s next two-MAAC-games-in-three-days stretch comes at home, and starts Friday with a matchup against reigning MAAC champion Saint Peter’s before playing Rider two days later.

