Siena, UAlbany women’s basketball teams earn conference wins

LOUDONVILLE – The Siena women’s basketball team scored 52 of its 72 points in the paint Sunday and earned its second consecutive league victory with a 72-62 win over Canisius at UHY Center.

It also was the Saints’ second consecutive win since head coach Jim Jabir stepped aside from his duties as the college investigates him for allegedly making racially insensitive and misogynistic remarks, as accused by former Siena player Simone Walker. Terry Primm is serving as the interim head coach.

Siena (2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, 8-5 overall) shot 7 of 13 from the field in the opening quarter to take an 18-14 lead. Canisius (2-2, 5-8) rallied in the second quarter, but never managed to take the lead, as Siena led 32-29 at halftime.

Junior Ahniysha Jackson made a 3-pointer to start the second half, beginning a 9-2 Saints run. Siena never allowed Canisius to come within six points for the remainder of the game, aided by another hot-shooting fourth quarter when it was 9 of 14 from the field (64.3%).

Jackson led five Siena double-digit scorers – the first time that’s happened since 2015 – with 17 points. Anajah Brown added a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds, along with three blocks.

Emina Selimovic scored 13 points. Valencia Fontenelle-Posson contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, while Elisa Mevius scored 10 points and had a game-high seven assists.

Sisi Eleko’s 17 points led Canisius.

UALBANY CRUISES

UAlbany shot 53 percent from the field in the first quarter en route to a convincing 71-46 win over New Hampshire at the Wildcats’ Lundholm Gymnasium in an America East contest.

The Great Danes (2-0, 8-8) were especially effective capitalizing on New Hampshire’s mistakes, as they scored 27 points off of the Wildcats’ 19 turnovers.

“Today was a total team effort,” UAlbany coach Colleen Mullen said in a release. “We moved the ball well and controlled the glass. I love our defensive intensity, and I thought our pressures were effective.”

New Hampshire only has six players available, which allowed UAlbany to substitute freely and keep starters’ minutes down.

Kayla Cooper led UAlbany with 14 points in 19 minutes. Ellen Hahne added 10 points, to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Twelve players scored for UAlbany. Fatima Lee led the Great Danes in rebounds with six, while Grace Heeps led in assists with four.

Brooke Kane’s 17 points led New Hampshire.

