Union women’s hockey seeks record-setting win

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — The Union College women’s hockey team hopes to start 2023 with a record-setting performance.

The Dutchwomen have a chance to set the Division I program record for wins in a season when they host Saint Michael’s at 1 p.m. Monday at Messa Rink.

A win over Saint Michael’s would give the Dutchwomen (9-9-1) their 10th victory of the season. Union’s highest win total in its Division I era, which began in 2003-04, was nine, set in the 2013-14 season.

In its last year in Division III in 2002-03, Union won 11 games.

Union head coach Josh Sciba isn’t focused on the 10th win.

“It just speaks volumes to how the team is doing, quite honestly,” Sciba said. “For me, it’s not important at all. I think for the team, it just means we’re having success, we’re growing [and] we’re getting better. For the group to have that kind of recognition, I think it’s something special.”

Judging by Saint Michael’s 1-12-1 record, which includes a 13-game winless streak, Union shouldn’t have trouble in getting its 10th win. But Sciba isn’t taking things lightly.

“We’ve got to show up,” Sciba said. “We want to build confidence in terms of how we want to play because, again, we’re trying to build a brand and continue to strengthen the culture of our team. It’s very important for us to establish how we want to play, and having that game before we get back into league play, I thought it was crucial for our group.”

PAST HISTORY

This is the fifth meeting between the two programs, and the first since the 2002-03 season.

Union leads the series 4-0. It won 6-0 on Dec. 2, 2001, at Saint Michael’s. In the only meeting at Messa, the Dutchwomen took a 9-2 victory Jan. 26, 2002.

The Dutchwomen swept a two-game series at Saint Michael’s Feb. 8-9, 2003, by scores of 12-1 and 6-3.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College