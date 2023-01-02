Adirondack Park Agency approves permit for RV-Park in Mayfield

MAYFIELD — The Adirondack Park Agency Board of Commissioners on Dec. 15 unanimously approved plans for the proposed $4 million RV-Park to be located off Woods Hollow Road.

The controversial project, proposed by property owner’s Lane and Jamie Winney, has received pushback from some residents who have argued it will result in too much traffic off Woods Hollow Road. The project has also successfully cleared several local and state regulatory hurdles, and received support in the form of a $200,000 grant during Round 11 of the state’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative in 2021.

During the APA board’s Dec. 15 meeting, Ariel Lynch, a staff member of the agency, presented the commissioners with her report showing that of the 277 proposed campsites for the project, only 123 are located wholly or partially inside the Adirondack Park’s blue line of jurisdiction.

She said the project is located at the ‘tip of the arrow of the APA’s blue line, at the very southern edge of the Great Sacandaga Lake.

“I think it’s a very important message, throughout this presentation, that the campground itself is actually larger than what we are actually reviewing, because of where the park boundary falls,” she said. “The entirety of the ground, the property that they own for it is 82 acres in size, but we are not reviewing the whole thing. We are reviewing what falls on 39.5 acres within the low intensity use area of the park.

Several commissioners asked why it is that the APA’s blue line cuts off the southern part of the Great Sacandaga Lake, leaving it outside of the agency’s jurisdiction, and Lynch said she didn’t know.

“Everything [included in the Woods Hallow Road RV project] along Route 30 is outside of the scope of the agency’s review,” she said. “Everything along the Great Sacandaga Lake and involving the re-use of the mine, is all outside of the park.”

Lynch said the Winney’s proposal is considered by the state’s APA regulations as a Class B regional project for a new campground with low-intensity land use intended to promote new tourism.

Lynch said of the 123 proposed campsites within the APA boundary, 90 are proposed RV slots and 20 would be for “glamping” sites, a form of camping that includes more amenities.

She said in order to qualify as being a low-intensity land use project there can be no more than one building per 3.2 acres of land, allowing the Woods Hallow Road RV park to have a maximum of 12 principle buildings within the park. She said the project proposes five structures — three 1,500-square-foot bathhouses, a 900-square-foot mechanical building and a 1,152-square-foot office check-in building — but those don’t count as principal buildings according to the APA’s regulations, leaving enough room for 11 large glamping sites, each built on 590-square-foot platforms and nine smaller glamping sites with 320-square-foot platforms.

The agency received 59 public comments during the APA’s public comment period for the project, which ended Dec. 8. Lynch said there were 36 comments against the proposal and 23 comments in support of it. She said letters were sent to adjoining landowners, town and county officials and individuals that had submitted comments prior to the public comment period. The topic of concern among some of the public comments focused on issues outside of the Adirondack Park, including traffic on Route 30 and lake access issues. She said the topics of concern within the APA’s jurisdiction focused mostly on the traffic impact along Woods Hollow Road, as well as the impact of noise and lighting to the neighborhood and environmental impacts on tree removal, wildlife and water quality.

“They did move the main and secondary entrances from where they were initially proposed, along Woods Hollow Road, over to Route 30, so now they’re located outside of the park,” Lynch said. “So, the only entrance remaining on Woods Hollow Road is that gated access for emergency vehicles only.”

She said the Winneys’ proposal addresses the neighborhood impacts by restricting operation from April to November, and the APA permit will require them to adhere to that restriction. She said the project also includes vegetative buffers.

Lynch said 41.5% of the forest on the 39.5 acres of the project within the Adirondack Park will remain, which should allow wildlife to continue to move throughout the site and the wetlands adjacent to it.

Addressing air quality concerns, Lynch said state Department of Environmental Conservation campground rules require all campfires to be built inside fireplaces provided for that purpose. They can not be left unattended or used for purposes besides cooking food, warmth or ‘smudge’ fires — low-burning smoke fires aimed at riding an area of mosquitoes or other flying insects.

She said public comments focused on whether it was appropriate for the project to have received the $200,000 reimbursable state grant before it had obtained the needed permits to begin construction. She said the APA can’t control when grants are given, and the money won’t be dispersed until after all of the required permits are issued and the project is completed.

Lynch said some comments questioned whether the APA should regulate the proposal as a land subdivision rather than as an RV campground.

“RV’s are readily movable, and therefore not the same as a subdivision,” she said.

Smith asked whether some of the RVs may be located on the campgrounds year-round. Lynch said they could be, but they must be disconnected from the water and sanitary systems.

“Condition No. 7 in our draft permit says, all recreational vehicles and trailers on the site shall be readily movable, meaning they shall possess wheels, shall not have any attached structural additions, such as porch, deck or stairs and shall be currently registered and inspected by the Department of Motor Vehicles,” she said.

Lynch told commissioners that the project had already received approval from the Fulton County Planning Board and the Town of Mayfield Planning Board.

Meeting minutes from the Mayfield Planning Board’s June 15 meeting show the board voted 4-0 to both declare that there would be no negative environmental impact from the project and to provide the Winneys with a special permit for the project, provided they meet these stipulations:

• A six foot high fence needs to be installed on all areas adjacent to residential properties and other sensitive areas.

• A notation should be added to the final drawing indicating that a staff

member will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to address any emergency security concerns.

• No construction vehicle traffic will be allowed on Woods Hollow Road.

• If allowed by the NYSDEC and/or the NYSDOH, ball stop effluent filters should be used in the design of all septic systems on the project site.

Lynch said even with the APA awarding a permit for the project it will still need additional approvals before construction outside of the Adirondack Park.

