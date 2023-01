Freshman Tommy Bleyl scored a hat trick and contributed two assists in Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake/Ballston Spa boys’ ice hockey’s 7-3 win over La Salle Monday night.

Four BH/BS players scored for BH/BS in total, including Gavin Tribley with two. Chase Rose led La Salle with two goals of his own.

Carter Irving made 25 saves for La Salle, while BH/BS goalie Alex Shear stopped 20 shots.

