Images: New Year’s celebrations in Saratoga Springs and Schenectady (7 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
230102NewYear
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A look at New Year’s celebrations in Saratoga Springs and at the Schenectady County Library in Schenectady.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

| Everything Schenectady | Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa |

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady | Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa |

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady | Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa |

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement