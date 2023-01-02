Images: Sunday’s inaugurations, including Schenectady native Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado

By Stan Hudy |
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado takes the oath of office Sunday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado takes the oath of office Sunday.
ALBANY – Photos from Sunday’s inaugurations, including Gov. Kathy Hochul’s and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado’s.

Images from our Stan Hudy

GAZETTE COVERAGE

