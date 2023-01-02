Images: Union men’s hockey takes on New Hampshire (8 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Union men’s hockey took on New Hampshire Saturday at Messa Rink and came away with a 3-2 win.
Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber
More: Union men’s hockey goalie Chauvette beats New Hampshire, the team he rooted for as a kid
Categories: College Sports, Schenectady, Sports, Sports, Union College