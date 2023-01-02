Junior Bowling: Galofaro’s 615 at Sportsman’s tops scores

Angelo Galofaro shot a 215-615 at Sportsman’s Bowl to lead an abbreviated holiday edition of the junior bowling roundup this week.

SPORTSMAN’S BOWL

Friday afternoon program

Match I

Majors – Travis Masick 177-483, Paul Swint IV 208-480, Isaiah Delman 174-436, Bailey Britten 104-303. Juniors – Brody Adair 185-493, Calvin Tarasovich 125-239, Joscelyn Hoctor-Smith 129-301, Hannah Delman 92-272. Preps – Paxton Schoonmaker 152-407, Kayden Propper 122-358, Imani Pierce 107-281, Bella Turpin 99-228.

Match II

Majors – Paul Swint IV 189-539, Isaiah Delman 210-492, Travis Masick 178-451, Bailey Britten 130-336. Juniors – Angelo Galofaro 215-615, Brody Adair 146-388, Hannah Delman 120-284, Joscelyn Hoctor-Smith 109-281. Preps – Kayden proper 170-444, Robert Swint 145-378, Bella Turpin 103-288, Imani Pierce 115-274. Bantams – Lino Delzotto 133-328, Ethan Brayman 119-274, Alex Zarelli 91-211, Gracie Handy 68-190.

Categories: Sports, Sports