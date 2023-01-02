Major Bowling: Morrett, Daurizio share honors with 279-743 efforts

Eric Morrett and Joe Daurizio each tossed a 279-743 to share honors in the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Other leaders included Curt Benedetto Jr. (267-728), Gabe Criscuolo (267-723), Kim Swiatocha (248-707) and Christian Caputo (248-700).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 34-14-260, Precision Floors 28.5-19.5-231.5, Café One Eleven 28-20-213.5, Team Goodwin 26-22-212.5, CPS of Albany 27-21-212, KKV Recovery 29.5-18.5-210, Team Williams 24.5-23.5-196, 518 Waffles 24.5-23.5-196, Integrity 1st Realty 23-25-185, Sportsman’s Bowl 20.5-27.5-180, Benedetto Inc. 22-26-176, Team Smith 21-27-173.5, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 21.5-26.5-171, Bassotti Inc. 18-30-164.5, Boulevard Bowl 18-30-152.5, R&M Homes 18-30-146.5.

Match summaries

KKV Recovery (19)

Andrew Marotta 183-240-212 – 635, Patricia Kelly 218-193-232 – 643, Kenny Livengood 224-246-199 – 669. Totals: 625-679-643 – 1,947.

518 Waffles (5)

Gabe Criscuolo 190-266-267 – 723, Bob Tedesco Jr. 192-186-192 – 570, Earl Lawrence Jr. 226-186-180 – 592. Totals: 608-638-639 – 1,885.

Benedetto Inc. (7.5)

John Leone 205-279-184 – 668, Andrew Reinitz 245-185-159 – 589, Curt Benedetto Jr. 214-247-267 – 728. Totals: 664-711-610 – 1,985.

Integrity 1st Realty (16.5)

Eric Morrett 235-279-229 – 743, Connor Stoliker 184-190-221 – 695, Mike O’Toole 247-207-200 – 654. Totals: 666-676-650 – 1,992.

Sportsman’s Bowl (15.5)

Mike Guidarelli 223-212-224 – 659, Bill Carl 222-215-245 – 682, Jason Deitz 181-227-202 – 610. Totals: 626-654-671 – 1,951.

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (8.5)

Absent 200-200-200 – 600, John Starr 191-175-237 – 603, Joe Daurizio Sr. 224-279-240 – 743. Totals: 615-654-677 – 1,946.

Bassotti Inc. (3)

Jim Bassotti 207-201-208 – 616, Chuck Sheifer 216-220-193 – 629, Jason Impellizzeri 200-212-267 – 679. Totals: 623-633-668 – 1,924.

Team Smith (21)

Robin Fredenburgh 234-210-226 – 670, Amy Smith 227-237-215 – 679, B.J. Smith Jr. 174-237-236 – 647. Totals: 635-684-677 – 1,996.

Boulevard Bowl (11.5)

Bill Dunn 223-225-203 – 651, Anthony Clay 204-215-212 – 631, Jason Palmer 214-225-201 – 640. Totals: 641-665-616 – 1,922.

R&M Homes (12.5)

Mike Smith 172-147-203 – 522, Curt Bendetto Sr. 250-181-203 – 634, Kim Swiatocha 235-248-224 – 707. Totals: 657-576-630 – 1,863.

Camelot Print & Copy (6)

Aiden Deitz 202-158-202 – 562, Scott Stoliker 189-188-211 – 588, B.J. Rucinski 205-209-247 – 661. Totals: 596-555-660 – 1,811.

Precision Floors (18)

Christian Caputo 219-248-233 –700, Chris Nachtrieb 217-258-216 – 691, Tony Palumbo 207-194-187 – 588. Totals: 643-700-636 – 1,979.

CPS of Albany (9)

Lindsey McPhail 191-195-214 – 600, Mike Liberatore 214-194-205 – 613, Mike Voss 225-207-212 – 644. Totals: 630-596-638 – 1,857.

Team Goodwin (15)

Chris Fawcett 194-205-212 – 611, Ursula Pasquerella 167-182-204 – -553, Chamar Goodwin 279-222-193 – 694. Totals: 640-609-609 – 1,858.

Team Williams (3)

Jodi Musto 200-207-641 – 648, Ron Williams 182-176-232 – 590, Dan Carson 170-225-247 – 642. Totals: 552-608-720 – 1,880.

Café One Eleven (21)

Joe DiBiase 203-256-226 – 685, Sharon Carson 163-217-275 – 655, Kalynn Carl 227-233-227 – 687. Totals: 593-706-728 – 2,027.

