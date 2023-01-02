Schenectady driver had BAC nearly four times legal limit, ran off Northway off-ramp in Moreau, troopers say

MOREAU – A Schenectady driver had a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit when he ran off a Northway off-ramp in Moreau Christmas evening, New York State Police said Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Police identified the driver as David M. Jabaut, 30, of Schenectady. He faces one count of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, along with other vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

The incident happened at about 6:42 p.m. Dec. 25 at Exit 17 off the Northway. Troopers responded there for a report of a car off the roadway, police said.

Police identified Jabaut as the driver and took him into custody. He was taken for processing and his blood alcohol content recorded as 0.31 percent, nearly four times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, police said.

Jabaut was processed and released to a sober party to appear in court later.

