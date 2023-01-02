Scotia author’s novel reflects on hardships, heartwarming moments of dementia journey

There’s a certain fear surrounding dementia, one that author Shirley Morehouse understands all too well and reflects on in her debut novel.

After working with people living with dementia for years, the Scotia resident has penned “The Pilothouse: One Couple’s Passage Through the Straits of Dementia,” a novel that depicts the hardships and heartwarming moments that may be familiar to those impacted by the disease.

Morehouse grew up in Greene County and moved away after studying philosophy at Binghamton University. She held a variety of jobs over the years, the longest in horticulture. But when her mother was diagnosed with dementia in the early 2000s, Morehouse pivoted to taking care of her mom full time.

“I took care of her for about five years. A lot of ‘The Pilothouse’ [is] stories of my mother,” Morehouse said. “I was very hands-on. I knew nothing when I started. I read everything I could find. I talked to people, joined a support group. Then after she passed away, I knew that I wanted to work with people who had dementia because I had found I had an easy connection with them.”

She went on to work in local adult day programs, including at the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet Provincial House in Latham and at Catholic Charities in Schenectady. She also volunteered with hospice and ran a caregivers support group.

During that time — and throughout most of her life — Morehouse kept a journal about the people she met and cared for, numbering in the hundreds. The idea to write “The Pilothouse” arose after a friend encouraged her to take what she’d written and turn it into a book.

That was back in 2014, and in the ensuing six years Morehouse crafted a compelling novel, one that is tender without being overly sentimental. It follows Woody and Vida Handler, who at the start of the story are just beginning to understand that Woody has some form of dementia. He begins to have hallucinations and experiences mirror agnosia — he can’t recognize himself in the mirror. The story continues through Woody’s experiences in a dementia-specific day program and Vida’s life as a caregiver.

Throughout the book, readers are provided glimpses into Woody’s backstory in the midst of his fading memory.

“You don’t know who [Woody] is right at the beginning, but over the course of the book, hopefully, you get little insights,” Morehouse said.

That reflects her experiences in getting to know dementia patients. She would be told snippets of stories and distorted memories by those she worked with. Sometimes, Morehouse would be told by the caregivers or family members that the stories weren’t quite true. But the discrepancies didn’t bother Morehouse.

“I never had a problem being in their reality, but a lot of people do,” she said.

Woody and Vida are compilations of the patients and caregivers she’s met through the years.

“It is a novel in that Woody and Vida are fictional characters. But it’s also a memoir. It’s my life, the people I’ve met, and some of them have been absolutely astounding. The grace with which the majority of people that I knew faced their disease [was amazing],” Morehouse said.

While the book focuses on Woody and Vida, it also reflects on nearly anyone and everyone involved in the dementia community. That includes the people who care for Woody at the day program, called the Pilothouse. The story also touches on the varied experiences of family members of the program’s participants, seen through Vida’s caregivers support group. There she finds camaraderie, and grapples with some of the toughest and sometimes most awkward questions when it comes to caring for a loved one who is no longer always able to speak for himself.

The novel’s title is a reference to a ship’s navigation center and reflects the need for both caregivers and those living with dementia to seek help and guidance.

“You need someone to help you navigate. You shouldn’t do it alone. You need community,” Morehouse said.

The book looks at dementia and the support available for patients and caregivers on an in-depth and clear-eyed level. While it is long, clocking in at 564 pages, the plot is well-paced.

Since it was published, Morehouse has received positive feedback from caregivers and others.

“I have one woman who has just been diagnosed with this disease and had read the book, and really liked the book and was [going] to have her family read it so they understand a little bit of what they were going to perhaps be dealing with,” Morehouse said.

She would love for readers, whether they’re caregivers or people living with dementia, to find hope in the pages.

“I would like people to feel that they’re not alone, that there is hope, and to not sit by and just let this shipwreck happen around you. There are lighthouses out here. There are islands of respite, and you have to be able to reach out and ask for help,” Morehouse said.

“The Pilothouse” was published by the Troy Bookmakers and is available on Amazon. For information, visit shoptbmbooks.com.

