Sports Briefs: Siena men’s basketball’s Eley awarded MAAC Rookie of the Week again

LOUDONVILLE – For the second straight week and the third time this season, Siena men’s basketball freshman guard Michael Eley has been named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.

He came off the bench to average 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in a conference weekend road sweep in Connecticut.

The three MAAC Rookie of the Week honors for Eley – who previously earned the award on Nov. 28 and Dec. 26 – are the most for a Siena freshman since Jalen Pickett won the honor a league-record 11 times during the 2018-19 season.

Eley and Canisius red-shirt freshman Tahj Staveskie have now combined to take home MAAC Rookie of the Week honors seven times through the first eight weeks of the season, with Eley now pulling within one award of the league leader.

Eley scored 12 points and pulled down four rebounds to help lead Siena to an 83-76 win at Quinnipiac Friday. He concluded the week by tying his season-high for a third time with 16 points while grabbing a career-best seven rebounds in Sunday’s 70-61 victory at Fairfield.

AUTISM AWARENESS GAME SUNDAY

LOUDONVILLE – Siena men’s basketball will host its fourth annual Sensory Friendly and Autism Awareness Game when the Saints take on Rider at 2 p.m. on Sunday at MVP Arena.

Special accommodations will be made to create a more sensory-friendly environment within MVP Arena for fans with autism and other special needs.

The game will feature artificial noise reduction, the elimination of in-game flashing videos on the scoreboard, ribbon boards and media tables, and the dimming of arena lighting in an effort to create a more sensory-friendly atmosphere.

Additionally, there will be a sensory safe room located just off the top of Section 102 – which is reserved for spectrum guests and others with special needs and their families.

Special group rates for seating in sensory-safe Section 102 are available for spectrum guests and others with special needs and their families.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

RPI’S DITTMAN COORDINATOR FINALIST

TROY – The FootballScoop.com has announced its Coach of the Year finalists, and RPI defensive coordinator Jeff Dittman is one of five candidates for the Division III Coordinator award.

The 2022 season marked the sixth year in his second stint with the Engineers and Dittman again helped the team reach the post-season while leading a unit that ranked among the nation’s best in numerous statistical categories. RPI was third in Division III in scoring defense (8.00 points allowed per game), fourth in total defense (206.9 yards per game), sixth in first downs allowed (124), seventh in red zone defense (.562), and 10th in passing efficiency defense (93.40). It was in the top 15 in three other categories: fourth down conversion percentage (11th; 26.3), passing yards allowed (12th; 139.5), and rushing defense (13th; 67.5).

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports