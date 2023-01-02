The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union women’s hockey’s 6-1 win over Saint Michael’s

By Ken Schott |
Union's Stephanie Bourque fights for control of the puck against Saint Michael's Elisabeth Gerebi during Monday's women's college hockey game at Union College's Messa Rink.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

Union’s Stephanie Bourque fights for control of the puck against Saint Michael’s Elisabeth Gerebi during Monday's women’s college hockey game at Union College’s Messa Rink.

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union women’s hockey team’s 6-1 non-conference win over Saint Michael’s on Monday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews with Union head coach Josh Sciba and players Celeste Beaudoin, Stephanie Bourque and Riley Walsh.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

