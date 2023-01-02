Union women’s hockey has record-setting day in victory over Saint Michael’s

SCHENECTADY — It was a record-setting Monday afternoon for the Union College women’s hockey team.

The Dutchwomen set a Division I program record for victories in a season and power-play goals in a game, while junior center Celeste Beaudoin had the most assists in a game as the they cruised to a 6-1 non-conference victory over Saint Michael’s.

Union won its 10th game of the season, eclipsing the old mark of nine set in 2013-14. At 10-9-1, this is the latest the Dutchwomen have been over .500 in a season. The 10 wins are also significant for sophomore goalie Sophie Matsoukas, who surpassed Shenae Lundberg (2013-14) and Dana Smullyan (2002-03) for most victories in a season by a Union women’s netminder.

“We just explained to our players it’s certainly an honor,” said Union head coach Josh Sciba, who tied Claudia Asano Barcomb for most career wins by a Dutchwomen’s head coach with 35. “I think it’s something that it’s important that our program celebrates right now. I think it’s important to celebrate these milestones along the way. We have larger goals. We want to raise banners and go to the playoffs and do things there. But I think it’s important to celebrate these things along the way.

“There’s been a lot of people that have played in this program, there’s been a lot of people that have coached this program and to get to this point is something special.”

Beaudoin understands the importance of getting to 10 victories for the first time in the program’s Division I history, which started in 2003-04.

“Everyone’s bought into the program, and everyone comes to practice ready to go every day,” Beaudoin said. “We all know what we want to achieve, and I think everyone’s been putting in the work to achieve that milestone. It’s awesome. It’s really exciting.”

Beaudoin set a team single-game record for assists in a game with five. She also tied the team mark for points in a game, joining Erin Vehec (one goal, four assists vs. Sacred Heart Oct. 24, 2004) and Suzy Pocock (4-1-5 vs. Sacred Heart Nov. 3, 2006).

“It’s definitely exciting, but honestly, I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” Beaudoin said. “The first thing I want to do when something like that happens is just thank my teammates because they’re the ones that are finishing on pucks, they’re the ones that are helping me get through it and without them, I definitely couldn’t achieve anything.”

Freshman defenseman Stephanie Bourque also had a big game, collecting a goal and three assists. She scored one of Union’s four power-play goals, the most the Dutchwomen have scored in a game. Union was 4 for 4 on the power play.

Bourque could have had more than one goal. She had three shots that hit the post or crossbar.

“I would say the power play did a great job,” Bourque said. “Riley [Walsh] screening the goalie, thank God for that because I don’t think my puck was going in if Riley wasn’t in front. And Celeste feeding me pucks up top. Honestly, the power play was great today.”

Union did get a scare at 9:55 of the first period when Mikaela Langbacka scored to give Saint Michael’s (1-13-1) a 1-0 lead. But power-play goals by Amanda Quan and Maddie Suitor later in the period started Union on its way.

Walsh, who had two assists, scored a third-period power-play goal for Union, which outshot Saint Michael’s 63-14, including 45-7 over the final two periods. Meredith Killian and Maya Jones scored even-strength goals for Union.

“I wouldn’t say [Langbacka’s goal] was a wake-up call,” Beaudoin said, “but moreso a reminder we’re playing in one of the best leagues at the highest level, so we just can’t take a second off.”

Saint Michael’s 1 0 0 — 1

Union 2 2 2 — 6

First Period — 1, Saint Michael’s, Langbacka 2 (Leys, McGillis), 9:55. 2, Union, Quan 4 (Bourque), 11:05 (pp). 3, Union, Suitor 2 (Beaudoin, Bourque), 17:07 (pp). Penalties — Ruiz, SM (hooking), 10:59; Saint Michael’s bench, served by McGillis (too many players), 15:15.

Second Period — 4, Union, Bourque 1 (Beaudoin, Walsh), 7:15 (pp). 5, Union, Killian 3 (Beaudoin, Walsh), 11:22. Penalties — Harrison, SM (tripping), 5:16.

Third Period — 6, Union, Walsh 11 (Bourque, Beaudoin), 8:12 (pp). 7, Union, Jones 1 (Beaudoin, Chuback), 14:14. Penalties — Kennard, SM (interference), 6:39; Jones, Uni (interference), 8:41.

Shots on Goal — Saint Michael’s 7-4-3 — 14. Union 17-24-21 — 63.

Power-play opportunities — Saint Michael’s 0 of 1; Union 4 of 4.

Goalies — Saint Michael’s, Mudrak 1-8-1 (63 shots-57 saves). Union, Matsoukas 10-9-1 (14-13).

A — 2:07. T — 211.

Referees — Zachary Dupree, Jason Englehart. Linesmen — Jamie Colacino, Michael Roberts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College