Woman stabbed in leg in Saratoga Springs New Year’s Day; Man charged with assault, contempt, police say

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A woman was stabbed in the leg New Year’s Day in Saratoga Springs and a man has been arrested and charged, police said Monday.

The woman, 26, was taken to Saratoga Hospital for treatment and released after care, police said.

Charged was Damon Beckerman, 28, of Saratoga Springs. He was charged with multiple felonies, including second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated criminal contempt.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex off of Seward Street in the city, police said.

Beckerman was arraigned and ordered held on $40,000 bail, police said.

