Boil water advisory lifted in Saratoga Springs

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The boil water advisory in Saratoga Springs has been lifted.

The advisory had been in place since Sunday following a large water main break on the corner of Excelsior and East avenues.

Department of Public Works crews were able to repair the break by Monday evening but people could not begin using tap water without boiling it first until the state Department of Health testing cleared the water.

On Monday the city handed out water bottle cases to residents, 43 pallets had been purchased from DeCrescente Distributing Company and another 3.5 loads were donated by Saratoga Eagle Sales & Services.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

| Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa | Saratoga County | All Local News |

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs