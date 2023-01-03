Greenpoint: Reconnecting with the wild world by naming it

Article Audio:

GREENPOINT – It was stormy in the days before Christmas, and the moon was new. We heard someone talking about it on the radio – “You won’t be able to see the new moon tonight because of the cloud cover” – that someone said.

“Right,” I said, because we like to argue with the radio. “You won’t be able to see the new moon because it’s… a new moon.”

I worry that no one looks up. That not enough people look at the clouds and the stars and moon, or notice which birds are flying by, or who is swimming in the ponds. Does that radio person know the new moon rises and sets with the sun, so that it’s not even out at night?

Several members of my family got the same gift this year: a box of Wild Cards, 100 postcards of drawings of birds and animals and flora by English artist Jackie Morris, with their names on the back. For the children who got the card packs, they are something to look at, play with and learn about wild things. For the grownups, they are postcards to send to special people who would appreciate getting an otter or a goldfinch or some gorse in the mail.

The cards are based on illustrations from a book called “The Lost Words,” a collaboration by Morris and writer Robert MacFarlane that grew out of their concern that children no longer know the names of birds and bushes. That concern grew from the realization that basic nature words – acorn, kingfisher – had been removed from the Oxford Junior Dictionary because they weren’t used enough. The book includes paintings by Morris and words by MacFarlane, written as chants or spells in acrostics and meant to conjure up the creature by naming it.

In talking about the book in an article he wrote for The Guardian 2017, MacFarland cites a 2002 study published in Science magazine that found children were far better at identifying Pokéman characters than wildlife. He said his response was dismay.

“Subsequent research has confirmed the Pokémon paper’s broad findings,” MacFarlane writes. “In a 2008 National Trust survey, only a third of 8- to 11-year-olds could identify a magpie, though nine out of 10 could name a Dalek. A 2017 RSPB “Birdwatch” survey smartly shifted the focus, assessing nature knowledge in parents rather than children. Of 2,000 adults, half couldn’t identify a house sparrow, a quarter didn’t know a blue tit or a starling, and a fifth thought a red kite wasn’t a bird – but nine out of 10 said they wanted children to learn about common British wildlife.”

The words for the natural world drop out of our language as nature drops out of our lives, and the reasons for that are numerous and complicated. When I was little, I roamed with the other neighborhood kids, moving from house to house, through the woods, down to the stream, up a tree – without our parents knowing precisely where we were until they called us home for dinner. We caught frogs and wood turtles, collected leaves and wildflowers to press and rocks to put on our bookshelves.

Today kids are more likely to be indoors, on screen and alone, and far less likely to be foraging for wild berries or wandering unattended into poison ivy.

But MacFarlane points out that decrying the diminishing wild roaming misses the bigger picture. “Access to nature is hugely unevenly distributed across the population, with class, income and ethnicity playing strong determining roles,” he writes. And fixing a “nature deficit” isn’t easy, he says, although books and illustrations are a good way to start re-familiarizing children with nature. “Hearteningly, hundreds of organisations – from Earth Force Education to the John Muir award and the Forest Schools Network – are striving to close the gap between childhood and nature, including working with schools to get more children learning outdoors, regularly,” he writes.

It’s up to all of us to fix the nature deficit, to teach our own kids about the trees and birds and flowers that surround them, to make sure all kids have access to green spaces. We need to love the natural world in order to care enough to save it. Maybe learning the names of wild things is a first step.

