Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Jan. 3 – From readers in Schenectady and Ballston Spa

Article Audio:

No help for Ukraine, Buffalo or Griner



The U.S. government just approved another couple of billion dollars to Ukraine. Just what is the United States getting out of this taxpayer giveaway?

Does this mean Ukraine is our friend now and we are paying for friendship, nothing else? What about trade agreements down the road? Anything?

How come France has only donated two baguettes and a half a pack of cigarettes, yet the United States has put billions into this useless mud ball?

Our governor last week got to the podium and whined that she had to help poor Buffalo with severe winter storm issues with state funds. So let me get this straight, they get between $600 billion and $800 billion dollars for an unnecessary football stadium. Shouldn’t the taxpayer money go to the Department of Transportation and lifesaving services for all New York state counties’ needs first and any excess go to useless projects. Pandering for votes never takes a day off, does it?

The United States is thrilled that Brittney Griner was saved from a Russian penal colony stay. I read that the U.S. government felt Russia’s rule used was too harsh.

My answer is that it’s their country; they are free to have their laws their way. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to committing a crime; she claimed she didn’t know the rules. Tell a New York state judge in court that excuse and see how far it gets you.

She needs to pay restitution to the taxpayers for costs saving her and all book and movie deals go to the charity. No profiting for criminals.

Scott Davis

Schenectady

Lawmakers’ pay raise not justified



It’s outrageous. Who do these elected officials think they are?

Most have never had any other than government jobs to know how the real world works. A significant number don’t show up for committee meetings. They claim, “previous commitments.” Aren’t the committee meetings prior commitments? Or are fundraisers and parties more important?

Corporations are eliminating pensions; Social Security recipients received 9% raises; people are being laid off.

Regardless, if gas prices have gone down a bit recently, rents have gone up significantly and I’m not seeing reductions in my grocery bill.

These people think they’re better than anyone else.

They don’t believe we see their greed. We do.

Unfortunately, when they run again in two years, they think we’ll forget. I won’t.

Hopefully the list of those voting for this absurdity will be published.

Virginia Graney

Ballston Spa

| All Local Opinion |

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady