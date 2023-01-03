Mechanicville driver faces DWI count after head-on Ballston crash, troopers say

By Steven Cook |
22SPolice03.jpg
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

BALLSTON – A Mechanicville man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a head-on crash last week in Ballston, New York State Police said.

No injuries were reported.

Arrested was Michael T. Gregory, 29, of Mechanicville, police said. He was taken back to the police barracks, where he recorded a 0.23 blood alcohol content, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The head-on crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Dec. 29 on Lake Road in Ballston, police said.

Troopers determined Gregory caused the crash and he was charged, police said.

Gregory was processed and released to a sober party to appear in court later, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

| Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa | Saratoga County | All Local News |

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement